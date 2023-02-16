INDUSTRY Press release AMOEBA submits the building permit application for its 100% biocontrol manufacturing unit in the south of France Lyon (France), February 16, 2023 - 5:45 p.m. - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial biotech in pre-commercialization*that is specialized in the treatment of microbiological risk, developing a biocontrol agent for the treatment of plants in agriculture and a biological biocide for the treatment of industrial water, announces that it has applied for building permit for its new production site dedicated to biocontrol application, based in Cavaillon in the south of France. Conscious of its strategic role in the emergence of a biocontrol industrial network, Amoéba aims to develop an industrial site of over 3,000 m² dedicated to the bio-production of its biocontrol agent. This large-scale project is part of the industrialization plan initiated by Amoéba in preparation for the commercialization of its plant protection products expected in 2025. Chassieu: A leading industrial R&D center, optimized for the future production site The industrialisation plan set up by Amoéba aims to reach a production capacity of 200 tonnes of finished products - equivalent to 40 tonnes of active substance - in order to cover the priority targeted markets, such as vines, vegetables and aromatic plants. To ensure the success of this industrial challenge, a gradual scale-up involving the creation of a new replicable pilot line is in progress at the historic site of Chassieu. Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com Société Anonyme au capital de 926 197,60€. LinkedIn: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature RCS Lyon 523 877 215 www.amoeba-nature.com

A new industrial site meeting the highest environmental standards Located in the South of France, Amoéba's new production unit is part of a project that involves the creation of a business park dedicated exclusively to naturalness, as part of the "Opération d'Intérêt Régional (OIR) Naturalité". In accordance with the project and its environmental values, Amoéba is working on the conception of an eco-responsible industrial site, respectful of its environment and autonomous in energy. Certified "Eco Parc+", the site is expected to meet a number of ecological challenges: the preservation and enhancement of the countryside and biodiversity, the recycling of industrial water, the use of geothermal energy and the installation of photovoltaic panels on 60% of the roof surface. A strong territorial presence To support its industrial development, Amoéba relies on the expertise of the local companies involved in the business park project, in particular GSE Avignon, which specializes in business property. The factory project carried out by Amoéba will also contribute to the development of the South of France and to the attractiveness of the region through the creation of local employment: in the long term, twenty-fivefull-time jobs will be created in order to manage the operations of the industrial site, both in terms of infrastructure and in terms of 4.0 process control technologies. Amoéba's industrial project represents a cost of 45 million euros (23 million in investments and 22 million in operational expenses) covering the period 2023-2025. As a reminder, Amoéba is supported by Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory in finding and setting up the required financing for this project (see press release of January 27, 2023). "Through this project, Amoéba is proud to contribute to the objectives of the reindustrialization of France and the agro-ecological transition, by anticipating economic and societal changes in plant protection and building a more viable and healthier agriculture. After a remarkable year in terms of regulations in 2022, Amoéba is entering the year of its industrialisation with determination, with a highly committed and proactive team. The construction of this ambitious industrial project is likely to be carried out from October 2023 to the end of 2024, on condition of obtaining the building permit in 2023", says Hervé Testeil, Industrial Director of Amoéba. Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com Société Anonyme au capital de 926 197,60€. LinkedIn: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature RCS Lyon 523 877 215 www.amoeba-nature.com