AMOEBA submits the building permit application for its 100% biocontrol manufacturing unit in the south of France
Lyon (France), February 16, 2023 - 5:45 p.m. - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial biotech inpre-commercialization*that is specialized in the treatment of microbiological risk, developing a biocontrol agent for the treatment of plants in agriculture and a biological biocide for the treatment of industrial water, announces that it has applied for building permit for its new production site dedicated to biocontrol application, based in Cavaillon in the south of France.
Conscious of its strategic role in the emergence of a biocontrol industrial network, Amoéba aims to develop an industrial site of over 3,000 m² dedicated to the bio-production of its biocontrol agent. This large-scale project is part of the industrialization plan initiated by Amoéba in preparation for the commercialization of its plant protection products expected in 2025.
Chassieu: A leading industrial R&D center, optimized for the future production site
The industrialisation plan set up by Amoéba aims to reach a production capacity of 200 tonnes of finished products - equivalent to 40 tonnes of active substance - in order to cover the priority targeted markets, such as vines, vegetables and aromatic plants. To ensure the success of this industrial challenge, a gradual scale-up involving the creation of a new replicable pilot line is in progress at the historic site of Chassieu.
A new industrial site meeting the highest environmental standards
Located in the South of France, Amoéba's new production unit is part of a project that involves the creation of a business park dedicated exclusively to naturalness, as part of the "Opération d'Intérêt Régional (OIR) Naturalité".
In accordance with the project and its environmental values, Amoéba is working on the conception of an eco-responsible industrial site, respectful of its environment and autonomous in energy. Certified "Eco Parc+", the site is expected to meet a number of ecological challenges: the preservation and enhancement of the countryside and biodiversity, the recycling of industrial water, the use of geothermal energy and the installation of photovoltaic panels on 60% of the roof surface.
A strong territorial presence
To support its industrial development, Amoéba relies on the expertise of the local companies involved in the business park project, in particular GSE Avignon, which specializes in business property.
The factory project carried out by Amoéba will also contribute to the development of the South of France and to the attractiveness of the region through the creation of local employment: in the long term, twenty-fivefull-time jobs will be created in order to manage the operations of the industrial site, both in terms of infrastructure and in terms of 4.0 process control technologies.
Amoéba's industrial project represents a cost of 45 million euros (23 million in investments and 22 million in operational expenses) covering the period 2023-2025. As a reminder, Amoéba is supported by Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory in finding and setting up the required financing for this project (see press release of January 27, 2023).
"Through this project, Amoéba is proud to contribute to the objectives of the reindustrialization of France and the agro-ecological transition, by anticipating economic and societal changes in plant protection and building a more viable and healthier agriculture. After a remarkable year in terms of regulations in 2022, Amoéba is entering the year of its industrialisation with determination, with a highly committed and proactive team. The construction of this ambitious industrial project is likely to be carried out from October 2023 to the end of 2024, on condition of obtaining the building permit in 2023", saysHervé
Testeil, Industrial Director of Amoéba.
Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk in the water, plant protection and health sectors. Based on the natural properties of the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky, our biological solution is a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used in the industry today. Amoeba is currently focused on the closed system industrial cooling tower market in the United States estimated at €200 million (1) and on the global biocontrol market for plant protection estimated at €1.6 billion (2), out of a global market for chemical fungicides estimated at €21 billion (3). In the long term, the Company plans to develop new applications such as the treatment of chronic wounds, valued at €751 million (4) in the United States. The commercialization of the associated healthcare, biocides and phytosanitary products is subject to local regulatory approvals. *At the end of 2022, Amoeba obtained approval of its active substance for biocidal use in closed cooling system and for biocontrol use in the United States. The substance has also been recommended for biocontrol use in Europe by the Austrian authority in the same year. The company is currently in a pre- commercialization phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and is expected to market its products by 2025. Founded in 2010 and based in Chassieu (Lyon, France), Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, please visit www.amoeba-nature.com.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2022 under number D22-0280 and available on the AMOÉBA website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward- looking statements.
Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU