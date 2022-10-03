Amoeba : 03/10/22 - 2022 Interim Financial Report

PRESS RELEASE

2022 Interim Financial Report

Chassieu, October 3, 2022, 5.45 pm, AMOEBA (FR0011051598-ALMIB) - producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating the risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the testing phase, announces today that it has published its Interim Financial Report for 2022.

AMOEBA's shareholders are informed that the interim financial report for the 2022 financial year (ending on December 31st, 2022), filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), can be found at the company website: https://amoeba-nature.com/en/investor/financial-documents/.

This report includes:

Interim Activity Report

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Certification of the person responsible for the interim financial report

Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the interim financial information

About AMOEBA:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a French company, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France), specialised in the treatment of microbiological risk in natural resources. Over the last ten years, Amoéba has developed a triple scientific, industrial and commercial expertise around the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky. This biological solution is an alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the biocontrol market for plant protection, estimated at €1.6 billion (1), as well as on the US market for industrial water treatment in closed circuits. In the long term, the Company plans to develop new applications such as the treatment of chronic wounds, valued at €751 million (2) in the United States. The commercialisation of crop protection, biocides and healthcare products is subject to local regulatory approvals. The company is currently testing the biocontrol application for plant protection and does not market any products.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.

1. marketsandmarkets.com, "Wound Care Market by Product, Wound Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2021," 2016.

2.Amoéba data