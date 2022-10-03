Advanced search
    ALMIB   FR0011051598

AMOÉBA

(ALMIB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
0.8700 EUR   +6.88%
Amoeba : 03/10/22 - 2022 Interim Financial Report

10/03/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

2022 Interim Financial Report

Chassieu, October 3, 2022, 5.45 pm, AMOEBA (FR0011051598-ALMIB) - producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating the risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the testing phase, announces today that it has published its Interim Financial Report for 2022.

AMOEBA's shareholders are informed that the interim financial report for the 2022 financial year (ending on December 31st, 2022), filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), can be found at the company website: https://amoeba-nature.com/en/investor/financial-documents/.

This report includes:

  • Interim Activity Report
  • Condensed Interim Financial Statements
  • Certification of the person responsible for the interim financial report
  • Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the interim financial information

About AMOEBA:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a French company, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France), specialised in the treatment of microbiological risk in natural resources. Over the last ten years, Amoéba has developed a triple scientific, industrial and commercial expertise around the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky. This biological solution is an alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the biocontrol market for plant protection, estimated at €1.6 billion (1), as well as on the US market for industrial water treatment in closed circuits. In the long term, the Company plans to develop new applications such as the treatment of chronic wounds, valued at €751 million (2) in the United States. The commercialisation of crop protection, biocides and healthcare products is subject to local regulatory approvals. The company is currently testing the biocontrol application for plant protection and does not market any products.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.

1. marketsandmarkets.com, "Wound Care Market by Product, Wound Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2021," 2016.

2.Amoéba data

Contacts:

Amoéba

Valérie FILIATRE Directeur Général Adjoint +33 4 26 69 16 00 v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com

Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU Société Anonyme au capital de 341 109,20 €

RCS Lyon 523 877 215

Calyptus

Relations investisseurs & Presse Nicolas HELIN/ Mathieu CALLEUX +33 1 53 65 37 90 /91 amoeba@calyptus.net

Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com Linkedin: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature www.amoeba-nature.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the Universal Registration Document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2022 under number D22-0282 (a copy of which is available on www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU

Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com

Société Anonyme au capital de 341 109,20 €

Linkedin: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature

RCS Lyon 523 877 215

www.amoeba-nature.com

Disclaimer

Amoéba SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:11:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,82 M -7,67 M -7,67 M
Net Debt 2021 5,22 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,4 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart AMOÉBA
Duration : Period :
Amoéba Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMOÉBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Plasson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Filiatre Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Sandrine Demaneche Scientific Director
Bernard Ambolet Independent Director
Ghislaine Pinochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMOÉBA-23.21%18
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-23.77%4 356
SHANDONG WEIFANG RAINBOW CHEMICAL CO., LTD77.19%3 990
ADAMA LTD.9.24%2 906
ZHEJIANG XINAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO.,LTD-11.37%2 548
ANHUI GUANGXIN AGROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-7.49%2 340