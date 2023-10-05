Press release

Chassieu (France), October 5, 2023

Amoéba: a first half-year mainly marked by the development of the biocontrol plant project

Chassieu (France), October 5, 2023 - 18:00 CET - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), which is producing a biological biocide capable of eliminating the bacterial risk in water and a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in a development phase, is today reporting its earnings for the first half of 2023, ended June 30, 2023, as approved by the Board of Directors on October 5, 2023.

At the end of 2022, Amoeba obtained approval of its active substance for biocidal use in closed cooling systems and for biocontrol use in the United States.

As requested by the Company, the Statutory Auditors carried out a limited review of the consolidated half-year accounts at June 30, 2023 and did not identify any material misstatements that would call into question the compliance of these accounts.

The half-year report is currently being issued and will be published on the Company's website (www.amoeba-nature.com)over the coming days.

Results that reflect the start of the industrial project and a significant reduction in the debt charges