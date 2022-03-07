Amoeba : 07/03/22 - Amoéba announces the issuance of the 4th tranche of bonds convertible into shares

PRESS RELEASE

AMOEBA announces the issuance of the fourth tranche of 60 bonds

convertible into shares as part of its new bond financing with

incentive program with Nice & Green S.A.

Chassieu (France), March 7, 2022- 5.45 pm - AMOEBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in a development phase, announces the issuance of the fourth tranche of bonds convertible into shares ("OCAs") of its new bond financing with incentive program, namely 60 OCAs numbered from 181 to 240 fully issued to Nice & Green S.A.

This issue is part of the agreement entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on December 16, 2020 with a view to setting up a bond financing with a profit-sharing program through the issuance of 480 OCAs with a nominal value of EUR 50,000 each, representing a total nominal amount of the bond issue of EUR 24,000,000 (the "Issuance Agreement").1

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, using the sub-delegation granted to him by the Board of Directors at its meeting on June 24, 2021, decided to issue on March 7, 2022, 60 OCAs numbered from 181 to 240 to the benefit of Nice & Green S.A. corresponding to the fourth tranche of the bond financing.

As provided for in the issuance agreement, these OCAs were fully subscribed at a price equal to 96% of their nominal value, representing a fourth tranche of OCAs for a total net amount of EUR 2,880,000.

As a reminder, the Company maintains on its website a monitoring table of the OCAs and the number of Amoéba shares in circulation (see Investors section / Regulatories information / Other information).

As an indication, the theoretical impact of the issue of this fourth tranche of OCAs is presented in the tables below in accordance with the OCA conversion formulas on the basis of 92% of the lowest volume-weighted average trading price of the Amoéba share at closing (as published by Bloomberg) over the six (6) trading days immediately preceding March 7, 2022, namely 0.7688 euros.

Impact of the issue on the share of shareholders' equity per share (calculation based on Amoéba's shareholders' equity as at june 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adjusted for capital increases completed up to March 7, 2022 i. e. 4,407,193 euros and the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as at March 7, 2022, i. e. 21,952,864 shares) :

1 See press release of December 21, 2020