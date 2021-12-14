Log in
    ALMIB   FR0011051598

AMOÉBA

(ALMIB)
Amoeba : 14/12/21 - Update of the regulatory application calendar

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Amoéba: update of the regulatory application calendar.

Chassieu (France), December 14th, 2021 - 5:45 p.m. - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the development phase, is updating the calendar for the regulatory applications currently under evaluation.

Biocide application (active substance: viable Willaertia magna C2c Maky)

  • Europe: The Maltese authority has committed to submit the active substance assessment report to the company by March 31st, 2022 (see Press Release of November 15th, 2021).
  • United States: The application for registration of the active substance and biocidal products containing the substance, submitted in 2021 (see Press Release of April 6th, 2021) is under "in- depth review", last stage of the evaluation, which is followed by an administrative phase. The Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) should legally issue its decision before the end of June 2022.
  • Canada: The application for registration of the active substance and biocidal products containing it, submitted in 2019 (see Press Release of February 1st, 2019), is still under evaluation. The Company estimated that the evaluation would be completed by the end of 2021, but the Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) has not yet committed to a completion date. As soon as this date is known, the Company will communicate the information by Press Release.

Biocontrol application (active substance: lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky)

  • Europe: The application for approval of the active substance, submitted in 2020 (see Press Release of May 29, 2020), is currently being evaluated by the Austrian authority (AGES). In July 2021, AGES informed the Company that the assessment report should be finalized by the end of 2021. On December 14th, 2021, AGES informed Amoéba that, in particular due to the health situation, the evaluation should be finalized by the end of March 2022.
  • United States: The application for registration of the active substance and a product containing it, submitted in 2020 (see Press Release of October 1st, 2020), is under "in-depth review", last final stage of the evaluation. The Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) should legally issue its decision before the end of May 2022.
  • Brazil: several experimental permits were obtained in 2021, allowing the Company to initiate field trials on soybean, coffee and banana. Such trials in Brazil are required for an application for approval, which the Company plans to submit to the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture in 2023.

Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU

Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com

Société Anonyme au capital de 341 109,20 €

Linkedin: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature

RCS Lyon 523 877 215

www.amoeba-nature.com

About AMOEBA:

Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1) on a global chemical biocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2) and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3) in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products.

Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.

(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013

(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets

(3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017

(4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK

Contacts:

Amoéba

Calyptus

Valérie FILIATRE

Relations investisseurs & Presse

Directeur Général Adjoint

Grégory BOSSON / Mathieu CALLEUX

+33 4 26 69 16 00

+33 1 53 65 37 90 /91

v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com

amoeba@calyptus.net

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the Universal Registration Document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2021 under number D21-0289 (a copy of which is available on www.amoeba-biocide.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

Amoéba SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
