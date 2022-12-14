Amoeba : 14/12/22 - Amoéba announces the issuance of the 7th tranche of 40 bonds convertible into shares
AMOEBA announces the issuance of the seventh tranche of 40
bonds convertible into shares as part of its new bond financing with
incentive program with Nice & Green S.A.
Chassieu (France), December 14, 2022- 5.45 pm - AMOEBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in a development phase, announces the issuance of the seventh tranche of bonds convertible into shares ("OCAs") of its bond financing with incentive program, namely 40 OCAs numbered from 361 to 400 fully issued to Nice & Green S.A.
This issue is part of the agreement entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on December 16, 2020 with a view to setting up a bond financing with a profit-sharing program through the issuance of 480 OCAs with a nominal value of EUR 50,000 each, representing a total nominal amount of the bond issue of EUR 24,000,000 (the "Issuance Agreement").1
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, using the sub-delegation granted to him by the Board of Directors at its meeting on June 24, 2021, decided to issue on December 13, 2022, 40 OCAs numbered from 361 to 400 to the benefit of Nice & Green S.A. corresponding to the seventh tranche of the bond financing.
As provided for in the issuance agreement, these OCAs were fully subscribed at a price equal to 96% of their nominal value, representing a seventh tranche of OCAs for a total net amount of EUR 1,920,000.
As a reminder, the Company maintains on its website a monitoring table of the OCAs and the number of Amoéba shares in circulation (see Investors section / Regulatories information / Other information).
As an indication, the theoretical impact of the issue of this seventh tranche of OCAs is presented in the tables below in accordance with the OCA conversion formulas on the basis of 92% of the lowest volume-weighted average trading price of the Amoéba share at closing (as published by Bloomberg) over the six (6) trading days immediately preceding December 13, 2022, namely 0.8238 euros.
Impact of the issue on the share of shareholders' equity per share (calculation based on Amoéba's shareholders' equity as at june 30, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adjusted for capital increases completed up to December 13, 2022 i. e. 10,572,011 euros and the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as at December 13, 2022, i. e. 46,309,880 shares) :
1 See press release of December 21, 2020
Quote-part des capitaux propres au 30 juin 2022
(en euros) *
Base non diluée
Base diluée**
Avant émission de la tranche 7
10 572 011
10 576 011
Après émission de 2 638 884 actions nouvelles résultant de la
12 492 011
12 496 011
conversion de 40 OCA
amount of shareholders' equity at 30 june 2022 prepared in accordance with IFRS international financial standards and adjusted for capital increases completed until December 13, 2022
(**) assuming the full exercise of the share subscription warrants issued and allocated by Amoéba, exercisable or not, giving the right to subscribe for 200,000 new shares
Impact of the issue on the participation of a shareholder holding 1% of Amoéba's share capital prior to the issue of the seventh tranche (calculation based on the number of shares comprising Amoéba's share capital as at December 13, 2022, i.e. 46,309,880 shares) :
Participation de l'actionnaire (en %)
Base non diluée
Base diluée*
Avant émission de la tranche 7
1%
1,00%
Après émission de 2 638 884 actions nouvelles résultant
0,95%
0,94%
de la conversion de 40 OCA
assuming the full exercise of the share subscription warrants issued and allocated by Amoéba, exercisable or not, giving the right to subscribe for 200,000 new shares
About AMOEBA:
Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a French company, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France), specialised in the treatment of microbiological risk in natural resources. Over the last ten years, Amoéba has developed a triple scientific, industrial and commercial expertise around the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky. This biological solution is an alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the biocontrol market for plant protection, estimated at €1.6 billion (1), as well as on the US market for industrial water treatment in closed circuits. In the long term, the Company plans to develop new applications such as the treatment of chronic wounds, valued at €751 million (2) in the United States. The commercialisation of crop protection, biocides and healthcare products is subject to local regulatory approvals. The company is currently testing the biocontrol application for plant protection and does not market any products.
Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.
1. marketsandmarkets.com, "Wound Care Market by Product, Wound Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2021," 2016.
2.Amoéba data
