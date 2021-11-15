Amoeba : 15/11/21 - Postponement of the conclusion of the evaluation of the biocide dossier

PRESS RELEASE

The Maltese authority announces to Amoeba a conclusion of the biocidal active substance dossier evaluation at the end of March 2022.

Chassieu (France), November 15th, 2021 - 5:45 p.m. - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the development phase, announces a postponement of the conclusion of the evaluation by Malta of the biocidal active substance dossier.

In July 2021 (see press release of July 5th, 2021), the Maltese authority informed Amoéba that the evaluation report would be available by the end of 2021. Today, the Maltese authority has notified the company that the evaluation timeline will be extended and that the evaluation report will be delivered to the company by March 31st, 2022.

About AMOEBA:

Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1) on a global chemical biocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2) and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3) in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products.

Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.

(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013

(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets

(3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017

(4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK

