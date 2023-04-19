Amoeba : 19/04/2023 - ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25 MAY 2023 - MODALITIES THROUGH WHICH THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE

Chassieu, 19 april 2023

The company's shareholders are invited to attend the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting which will be held on:

Thursday 25 may 2023 - 9 am

at the company registered office - 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier- 69680 CHASSIEU

The notice of the meeting as a notice of convocation, including the agenda and the planned resolutions, was published in the BALO (Bulletin of obligatory legal announcements) of 19 april, 2023.

The documents stipulated by article R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available to shareholders from the moment that the assembly is convened, in line with the applicable regulatory requirements:

Any registered shareholder can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the assembly, ask the company to send him these documents. For holders of bearer shares, this right can only be exercised upon presentation of a statement of participation in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised intermediary;

Any shareholder can consult these documents at the company's headquarters during the 15 days preceding the date of the meeting.

For information, electronic voting via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform for the General Meeting of Thursday, May 25, 2023 will be open from May 3, 2023 until Wednesday, May 24 2023 at 3:00 pm (Paris time). Shareholders wishing to use this platform can consult the access conditions in the notice of meeting and on the company's website (https://amoeba-nature.com/investisseur/assemblee-generale).