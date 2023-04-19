Amoeba : 19/04/2023 - ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25 MAY 2023 - MODALITIES THROUGH WHICH THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE
04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Chassieu, 19 april 2023
The company's shareholders are invited to attend the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting which will be held on:
Thursday 25 may 2023 - 9 am
at the company registered office - 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier- 69680 CHASSIEU
The notice of the meeting as a notice of convocation, including the agenda and the planned resolutions, was published in the BALO (Bulletin of obligatory legal announcements) of 19 april, 2023.
The documents stipulated by article R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available to shareholders from the moment that the assembly is convened, in line with the applicable regulatory requirements:
Any registered shareholder can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the assembly, ask the company to send him these documents. For holders of bearer shares, this right can only be exercised upon presentation of a statement of participation in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised intermediary;
Any shareholder can consult these documents at the company's headquarters during the 15 days preceding the date of the meeting.
For information, electronic voting via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform for the General Meeting of Thursday, May 25, 2023 will be open from May 3, 2023 until Wednesday, May 24 2023 at 3:00 pm (Paris time). Shareholders wishing to use this platform can consult the access conditions in the notice of meeting and on the company's website (https://amoeba-nature.com/investisseur/assemblee-generale).
Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk in the water, plant protection and health sectors. Based on the natural properties of the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky, our biological solution is a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used in the industry today. Amoeba is currently focused on the closed system industrial cooling tower market in the United States estimated at €200 million (1) and on the global biocontrol market for plant protection estimated at €3 billion (2), out of a global market for chemical fungicides estimated at €21 billion (3). The commercialization of the associated healthcare, biocides and phytosanitary products is subject to local regulatory approvals.
*At the end of 2022, Amoeba obtained approval of its active substance for biocidal use in closed cooling system and for biocontrol use in the United States. The substance has also been recommended for biocontrol use in Europe by the Austrian authority in the same year. The company is currently in a pre-commercialization phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and is expected to market its products by 2025. Founded in 2010 and based in Chassieu (Lyon, France), Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, please visit www.amoeba-nature.com.
(1): Amoéba data
(2): IBMA Source
(3): Amoeba data
Amoéba
Calyptus
Valérie FILIATRE
Investor & Press Relations
Deputy General Manager
Nicolas HELIN / Mathieu CALLEUX
+33 4 26 69 16 00
+33 1 53 65 37 90 /91
v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com
amoeba@calyptus.net
Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU