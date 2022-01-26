Log in
    ALMIB   FR0011051598

AMOÉBA

(ALMIB)
Amoeba : 25/01/22 - Amoéba stenghens its Board of directors by co-opting a new director

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Chassieu (France), January 25, 2021 - 5:45 p.m. - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the development phase announces the provisional appointment of Mrs Sylvie Guinard as an independent director of the Board of Directors. She replaces Mrs Claudine Vermot-Desrochesfor the remainder of her term of office, i.e. until the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the accounts for the year ending 31 December 2022, subject to ratification by the next Ordinary General Meeting.

After examining the situation of Mrs Sylvie Guinard, with regard to the independence criteria defined by the MiddleNext Code to which AMOEBA refers, the Board of Directors qualified Mrs Sylvie Guinard as an independent director.

Sylvie Guinard

Sylvie Guinard is currently President of the Thimonnier Group, which specialises in the design and manufacturing of special flexible packaging machines for sensitive products. This innovative SME with 80 employees exports to over 150 countries.

As Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of INPI (French National Institute for Industrial Property), Director of Business France (state structure in charge of the international development of French companies and international investments in France), of Visiativ (private player in companies digital conversion) and of EVOLIS-SYMOP (professional union of creators of industrial solutions), Sylvie Guinard is strongly involved with the national and regional players in the industrial sector.

Sylvie Guinard is an engineer and holds an MBA from EM-Lyon. She has spent her entire career in industry. She previously worked in sectors as varied as space, defence, railways, public works machinery and vehicles.

In recent years, Sylvie Guinard has been honoured with numerous awards: Innovation, Export, Entrepreneur of the Year, Industry, Finance, Transmission, Business Leader of the Year. She was also made a Knight of the National Order of Merit in 2014 and a Knight of the Legion of Honour in 2017.

"I am honoured that Sylvie Guinard has joined our Board of Directors. Her solid expertise in the industrial sector and her experience as an operational manager strengthen the governance of the Company and are an asset for the future development of Amoéba. I would like to thank Claudine Vermot-Desroches for her contribution to the Board of Directors over the last few years," said Fabrice Plasson, Chairman and CEO of Amoeba.

Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU

Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com

Société Anonyme au capital de 361 446,68 €

Linkedin: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature

RCS Lyon 523 877 215

www.amoeba-nature.com

About AMOEBA:

Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1) on a global chemical biocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2) and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3) in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products.

Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.

(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013

(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets

(3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017

(4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK

Contacts:

Amoéba

Calyptus

Valérie FILIATRE

Relations investisseurs & Presse

Directeur Général Adjoint

Grégory BOSSON / Mathieu CALLEUX

+33 4 26 69 16 00

+33 1 53 65 37 90 /91

v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com

amoeba@calyptus.net

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the Universal Registration Document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2021 under number D21-0289 (a copy of which is available on www.amoeba-biocide.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

