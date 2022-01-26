Amoeba : 25/01/22 - Amoéba stenghens its Board of directors by co-opting a new director

PRESS RELEASE

Chassieu (France), January 25, 2021 - 5:45 p.m. - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the development phase announces the provisional appointment of Mrs Sylvie Guinard as an independent director of the Board of Directors. She replaces Mrs Claudine Vermot-Desrochesfor the remainder of her term of office, i.e. until the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the accounts for the year ending 31 December 2022, subject to ratification by the next Ordinary General Meeting.

After examining the situation of Mrs Sylvie Guinard, with regard to the independence criteria defined by the MiddleNext Code to which AMOEBA refers, the Board of Directors qualified Mrs Sylvie Guinard as an independent director.

Sylvie Guinard

Sylvie Guinard is currently President of the Thimonnier Group, which specialises in the design and manufacturing of special flexible packaging machines for sensitive products. This innovative SME with 80 employees exports to over 150 countries.

As Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of INPI (French National Institute for Industrial Property), Director of Business France (state structure in charge of the international development of French companies and international investments in France), of Visiativ (private player in companies digital conversion) and of EVOLIS-SYMOP (professional union of creators of industrial solutions), Sylvie Guinard is strongly involved with the national and regional players in the industrial sector.

Sylvie Guinard is an engineer and holds an MBA from EM-Lyon. She has spent her entire career in industry. She previously worked in sectors as varied as space, defence, railways, public works machinery and vehicles.

In recent years, Sylvie Guinard has been honoured with numerous awards: Innovation, Export, Entrepreneur of the Year, Industry, Finance, Transmission, Business Leader of the Year. She was also made a Knight of the National Order of Merit in 2014 and a Knight of the Legion of Honour in 2017.

"I am honoured that Sylvie Guinard has joined our Board of Directors. Her solid expertise in the industrial sector and her experience as an operational manager strengthen the governance of the Company and are an asset for the future development of Amoéba. I would like to thank Claudine Vermot-Desroches for her contribution to the Board of Directors over the last few years," said Fabrice Plasson, Chairman and CEO of Amoeba.