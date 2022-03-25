Amoeba : 25/03/22 - Update of the European regulatory application calendar

PRESS RELEASE

Amoéba: update of the European regulatory application calendar.

Chassieu (France), March 25th, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in the development phase, is updating the calendar for the regulatory applications currently under evaluation in Europe.

Biocide application (active substance: viable Willaertia magna C2c Maky) in Europe:

The application for approval of the active substance submitted in 2019 is currently being evaluated by the Maltese authority (MCCAA). In November 2021, the Maltese authority committed to submit the active substance assessment report to the company by March 31st, 2022 (see Press Release of November 15th, 2021). In March 2022, MCCAA has informed Amoéba that it would take a few more weeks to fully finalize the assessment report.

Biocontrol application (active substance: lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky) in Europe:

The application for approval of the active substance, submitted in 2020, is currently being evaluated by the Austrian authority (AGES). In December 2021, AGES informed the Company that the assessment report should be finalized by the end of March 2022 (see Press Release of December 14th, 2021). In March 2022, AGES informed Amoéba that, due to the exceptional pandemic situation in Austria, many expert evaluators were incapacitated or quarantined, leading to an extension of the evaluation for a few weeks.

Applications in other geographic areas:

For the other applications under evaluation (biocide in the USA and Canada ; biocontrol in the USA and Brazil), the information provided in the Press Release of December 14th, 2021 are still valid.

About AMOEBA:

Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1) on a global chemical biocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2) and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3) in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products.

Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information onwww.amoeba-nature.com.

(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013

(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets (3): BCC Research, "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies," Wellesley, MA, 2017 (4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK

Contacts:

Amoéba Calyptus Valérie FILIATRE Relations investisseurs & Presse Directeur Général Adjoint Grégory BOSSON / Mathieu CALLEUX +33 4 26 69 16 00 +33 1 53 65 37 90 /91 v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com amoeba@calyptus.net Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the Universal Registration Document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2021 under number D21-0289 (a copy of which is available onwww.amoeba-biocide.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.