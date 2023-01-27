Advanced search
    ALMIB   FR0011051598

AMOÉBA

(ALMIB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:23 2023-01-27 am EST
0.6470 EUR   -1.82%
11:50aAmoeba : 27/01/23 - Cancellation of the issue of the 8th optional tranche of OCAs and signature of a support contract with Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory
PU
2022Amoeba : US EPA approves Amoeba's biocide for use in closed cooling systems
PU
2022Amoeba : L'US EPA approuve le biocide d'Amoéba pour un usage dans les systèmes de refroidissement fermés
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amoeba : 27/01/23 - Cancellation of the issue of the 8th optional tranche of OCAs and signature of a support contract with Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory

01/27/2023 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

AMOEBA: Cancellation of the issue of the 8th optional tranche of OCAs and signature of a support contract with Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory

Lyon (France), January 27, 2023 - 5h45 pm - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in development phase, announces that it has terminated its convertible bond issue contract with Nice & Green SA and waived the issue of the 8th optional tranche of 80 OCAs as initially planned in the contracti. In order to adapt its financial strategy to its new industrial transformation challenges, Amoéba has concluded a contract with Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory to assist it in its search for financing.

As a reminder, Amoéba's ambition is to build a production plant dedicated to biocontrol products, which could produce 40 tons of active substance per year, the equivalent of 100,000 hectares treated. This production site should be operational by early 2025 in order to start marketing its biocontrol products as soon as marketing authorisations are obtained in Europe and the United States. In order to finance this production site and to continue its operational and research activities over the next 3 years, the company estimates its total financial needs at €45 million. Amoéba has selected the independent advisory firm Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory to assist it in optimising its debt structure and putting in place the necessary financing.

This support should be carried out in 2 phases:

  1. Search for the optimal financing strategy(ies) for Amoéba
  2. Support in the structuring, promotion and execution of its financing operations until the 45 million euro envelope is obtained.

"Thanks to the financing received from Nice & Green over the last 3 years, Amoéba has been able to pursue its research and development efforts on the biocontrol application and is now entering a new phase of its industrial and commercial development. By relying on the experience of Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory, we hope to optimise our financing strategy and find the most suitable financing for our development", says Fabrice PLASSON, Chairman and CEO of Amoéba.

Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU

Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com

Société Anonyme au capital de 849 458,72 €

Linkedin: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature

RCS Lyon 523 877 215

www.amoeba-nature.com

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a French company, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France), specialised in the treatment of microbiological risk in natural resources. Over the last ten years, Amoéba has developed a triple scientific, industrial and commercial expertise around the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky. This biological solution is an alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the biocontrol market for plant protection, estimated at €1.6 billion (1), as well as on the US market for industrial water treatment in closed circuits. In the long term, the Company plans to develop new applications such as the treatment of chronic wounds, valued at €751 million (2) in the United States. The commercialisation of crop protection, biocides and healthcare products is subject to local regulatory approvals. The company is currently testing the biocontrol application for plant protection and does not market any products.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.

1. marketsandmarkets.com, "Wound Care Market by Product, Wound Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2021," 2016.

2.Amoéba data

Contacts:

Amoéba

Calyptus

Valérie FILIATRE

Investor & Press Relations

Deputy General Manager

Nicolas HELIN / Mathieu CALLEUX

+33 4 26 69 16 00

+33 1 53 65 37 90 /91

v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com

amoeba@calyptus.net

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2022 under number D22-0280 and available on the AMOÉBA website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

  1. See press release of December 21, 2020

Adresse : 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU

Tel: +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 - Email: contact@amoeba-nature.com

Société Anonyme au capital de 849 458,72 €

Linkedin: @amoeba-nature - Twitter: @AmoebaNature

RCS Lyon 523 877 215

www.amoeba-nature.com

Disclaimer

Amoéba SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 16:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,82 M -8,48 M -8,48 M
Net Debt 2021 5,22 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMOÉBA
Duration : Period :
Amoéba Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMOÉBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Plasson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Valérie Filiatre Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Sandrine Demaneche Scientific Director
Bernard Ambolet Independent Director
Ghislaine Pinochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMOÉBA-22.47%16
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.35%4 811
SHANDONG WEIFANG RAINBOW CHEMICAL CO., LTD-2.31%3 476
ADAMA LTD.4.31%3 108
ANHUI GUANGXIN AGROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.69%3 021
ZHEJIANG XINAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO.,LTD7.20%2 742