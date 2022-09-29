Amoeba : 29/09/22 - US EPA about to approve Amoéba's biocontrol solution for use in agriculture

PRESS RELEASE

US EPA about to approve Amoéba's

biocontrol solution for use in agriculture

Lyon (France), September 29th, 2022 - 17h45 - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in development phase, informs that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has made a positive pre-decisionaldetermination following its assessment of the application dossier for the use of the Lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky as a biocontrol active ingredient (biopesticide) in agriculture.

The US EPA has concluded that the Lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky has a low toxic profile for human health and the environment, and that its "mode of action contributes to its attractiveness as viable alternative to conventional pesticides making it a valuable addition to the pesticide tool kit". Therefore, the EPA is proposing to grant the unconditional registration of lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky as a new active ingredient and supports a pesticidal food use and non-food use. The US EPA also propose an exemption from the requirement of a tolerance for lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky and no pre-harvest interval when the products are applied according to EPA-approved label instructions and good agricultural practices.

Based on the last administrative steps required by the US EPA to finalize the procedure, the issuance of the marketing authorization of the products is expected by the end of 2022 at the latest.

"2022 is definitely the year of transition for Amoéba, with this third positive regulatory announcement that confirms the path to turnover generation as early as 2024.

The US EPA is taking a position in favor of the conversion or substitution of chemical molecules by Amoéba's biological products, first by issuing a favorable opinion for the biocide last August (see Press Release dated Aug 10th, 2022) and today for the biocontrol solution, recognising Amoéba as a major player in the development of alternatives to pesticides.

Amoeba is now a viable solution recognized by the European and American authorities capable of reducing the use of chemical pesticides. The imminent access to a market of more than $8 billion, combined with the verified efficacy of our product through 480 field tests, positions Amoeba as the future world leader in biocontrol.

In anticipation of these favorable decisions, Amoéba has entered into an industrialization phase by simultaneously expanding its production site in Chassieu and building a new plant dedicated to biocontrol. By the end of 2022, the regulatory uncertainties will be definitively lifted to make way for Amoeba's new development plan for commercialization. Once again, I would like to congratulate the Amoéba teams who have worked towards this success", says Fabrice Plasson, CEO of Amoéba.