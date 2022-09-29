Amoeba : 29/09/22 - US EPA about to approve Amoéba's biocontrol solution for use in agriculture
09/29/2022 | 11:54am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
US EPA about to approve Amoéba's
biocontrol solution for use in agriculture
Lyon (France), September 29th, 2022 - 17h45 - AMOÉBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and of a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in development phase, informs that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has made a positivepre-decisionaldetermination following its assessment of the application dossier for the use of the Lysate ofWillaertia magnaC2c Maky as a biocontrol active ingredient (biopesticide) in agriculture.
The US EPA has concluded that the Lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky has a low toxic profile for human health and the environment, and that its "mode of action contributes to its attractiveness as viable alternative to conventional pesticides making it a valuable addition to the pesticide tool kit". Therefore, the EPA is proposing to grant the unconditional registration of lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky as a new active ingredient and supports a pesticidal food use and non-food use. The US EPA also propose an exemption from the requirement of a tolerance for lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky and no pre-harvest interval when the products are applied according to EPA-approved label instructions and good agricultural practices.
Based on the last administrative steps required by the US EPA to finalize the procedure, the issuance of the marketing authorization of the products is expected by the end of 2022 at the latest.
"2022 is definitely the year of transition for Amoéba, with this third positive regulatory announcement that confirms the path to turnover generation as early as 2024.
The US EPA is taking a position in favor of the conversion or substitution of chemical molecules by Amoéba's biological products, first by issuing a favorable opinion for the biocide last August (see Press Release dated Aug 10th, 2022) and today for the biocontrol solution, recognising Amoéba as a major player in the development of alternatives to pesticides.
Amoeba is now a viable solution recognized by the European and American authorities capable of reducing the use of chemical pesticides. The imminent access to a market of more than $8 billion, combined with the verified efficacy of our product through 480 field tests, positions Amoeba as the future world leader in biocontrol.
In anticipation of these favorable decisions, Amoéba has entered into an industrialization phase by simultaneously expanding its production site in Chassieu and building a new plant dedicated to biocontrol. By the end of 2022, the regulatory uncertainties will be definitively lifted to make way for Amoeba's new development plan for commercialization. Once again, I would like to congratulate the Amoéba teams who have worked towards this success", says Fabrice Plasson, CEO of Amoéba.
Address: 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU
Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a French company, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France), specialised in the treatment of microbiological risk in natural resources. Over the last ten years, Amoéba has developed a triple scientific, industrial and commercial expertise around the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky. This biological solution is an alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the biocontrol market for plant protection, estimated at €1.6 billion (1), as well as on the US market for industrial water treatment in closed circuits. In the long term, the Company plans to develop new applications such as the treatment of chronic wounds, valued at €751 million (2) in the United States. The commercialisation of crop protection, biocides and healthcare products is subject to local regulatory approvals. The company is currently testing the biocontrol application for plant protection and does not market any products.
Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.
1. marketsandmarkets.com, "Wound Care Market by Product, Wound Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2021," 2016.
2.Amoéba data
Contacts:
Amoéba
Calyptus
Valérie FILIATRE
Investor & Press Relations
Deputy General Manager
Nicolas HELIN / Mathieu CALLEUX
+33 4 26 69 16 00
+33 1 53 65 37 90 /91
v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com
amoeba@calyptus.net
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2022 under number D22-0280 and available on the AMOÉBA website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward- looking statements.
Address: 38 Avenue des Frères Montgolfier, 69680 CHASSIEU