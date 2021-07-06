Amoeba : 06/07/21 - Amoéba announces the issuance of the second tranche of 60 bonds convertible into shares
AMOEBA announces the issuance of the second tranche of 60 bonds
convertible into shares as part of its new bond financing with
incentive program with Nice & Green.
Chassieu (France), July 6, 2021 - 5.45 pm - AMOEBA (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating bacterial risk in water and human wounds, and a biocontrol product for plant protection, still in a development phase, announces the issuance of the second tranche of bonds convertible into shares ("OCAs") of its new bond financing with incentive program, namely 60 OCAs numbered from 61 to 120 fully issued to Nice & Green S.A.
This issue is part of the agreement entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on December 16, 2020 with a view to setting up a bond financing with a profit-sharing program through the issuance of 480 OCAs with a nominal value of EUR 50,000 each, representing a total nominal amount of the bond issue of EUR 24,000,000 (the "Issuance Agreement").1
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, using the sub-delegation granted to him by the Board of Directors at its meeting on June 24, 2021, decided to issue on July 6, 2021, 60 OCAs numbered from 61 to 120 to the benefit of Nice & Green S.A. corresponding to the second tranche of the bond financing.
As provided for in the issuance agreement, these OCAs were fully subscribed at a price equal to 96% of their nominal value, representing a second tranche of OCAs for a total net amount of EUR 2,880,000.
As a reminder, the Company maintains on its website a monitoring table of the OCAs and the number of Amoéba shares in circulation (see Investors section / Regulatories information / Other information).
As an indication, the theoretical impact of the issue of this second tranche of OCAs is presented in the tables below in accordance with the OCA conversion formulas on the basis of 92% of the lowest volume-weighted average trading price of the Amoéba share at closing (as published by Bloomberg) over the six (6) trading days immediately preceding July 6, 2021, namely 1.591 euros.
- Impact of the issue on the share of shareholders' equity per share (calculation based on Amoéba's shareholders' equity as at december 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adjusted for capital increases completed up to July 6, 2021 i. e. 4,493,086 euros and the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as at July 6, 2021, i. e. 17,832,334 shares) :
Après émission de 2 044 304 actions nouvelles résultant de la conversion de
7 373 086
9 297 086
60 OCA
amount of shareholders' equity at 31 december 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS international financial standards and adjusted for capital increases completed until July 6, 2021
(**) assuming:
the full exercise of the business creator share subscription warrants and share subscription warrants issued and allocated by Amoéba, exercisable or not, giving the right to subscribe for 200,000 new shares
the definitive allocation of the conditional rights to receive 280,000 free shares fully subject to a condition of uninterrupted presence.
the conversion of 40 bonds issued on tranche 1 and not yet converted at July 6, 2021
Impact of the issue on the participation of a shareholder holding 1% of Amoéba's share capital prior to the issue of the first tranche (calculation based on the number of shares comprising Amoéba's share capital as at July 6, 2021, i.e. 17,832,334 shares) :
Participation de l'actionnaire (en %)
Base non diluée
Base diluée*
Avant émission de la tranche 2
1%
0,91%
Après émission de 2 044 304 actions nouvelles résultant de la
0,90%
0,82%
conversion de 60 OCA
assuming:
the full exercise of the business creator share subscription warrants and share subscription warrants issued and allocated by Amoéba, exercisable or not, giving the right to subscribe for 210,000 new shares
the definitive allocation of the conditional rights to receive 280,000 free shares fully subject to a condition of uninterrupted presence.
the conversion of 40 bonds issued on tranche 1 and not yet converted at July 6, 2021
Amoéba's ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of bacterial risk in the fields of water, healthcare and plant protection. Our biological solution is an alternative to chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the market of industrial cooling towers estimated at €1.7Bn (1) on a global chemical biocide market for water treatment, evaluated at €21Bn (2) and on the biocontrol market for plant protection estimated globally at €1.6Bn (4). In the future, the Company is looking at developing new applications such as chronic wound care, estimated at € 751 million (3) in the USA. Sales of associated products with healthcare, biocides and crop protection are subject to the Company being granted local regulatory market authorizations. The Company is currently in a trial phase for biocidal and plant protection applications and does not market any products.
Created in 2010, based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with a subsidiary in Canada and in the United States, Amoéba is quoted on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPIfrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup. More information on www.amoeba-nature.com.
(1): Amoéba data combined from sources: DRIRE 2013, Eurostat, ARHIA 2013
(2): Sources combined by Amoéba from water treaters, Freedonia, Eurostat et MarketsandMarkets
(4): Biopesticides Worldwide Market 2013, CPL, Wallingford, UK
Contacts:
Amoéba
Calyptus
Valérie FILIATRE
Relations investisseurs & Presse
Directeur Général Adjoint
Grégory BOSSON / Mathieu CALLEUX
+33 4 26 69 16 00
+33 1 53 65 37 90 /91
v.filiatre@amoeba-nature.com
amoeba@calyptus.net
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning AMOEBA which are based on its own assumptions and hypothesis and on information that are available to us. However, AMOEBA gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the Universal Registration Document of AMOEBA filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 12, 2021 under number D21-0289 (a copy of which is available on www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to AMOEBA or not currently considered material by AMOEBA. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of AMOEBA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
