Amoéba: new legal organization

Amoéba announces a major legal reorganization, approved by its Board of Directors, aimed at strengthening the development of its commercial activities in biocontrol and cosmetics, and creating value for its shareholders.



Under this reorganization, the listed operating parent company, based in Chassieu, will group together all R&D and production activities, thus driving Amoéba's technological platform. It will hold the patents and provide support activities.



Two commercial operating companies will be owned by the parent company: one dedicated to biocontrol activities and the other to cosmetics. This new organization will be implemented in the second half of 2024.



