Amorepacific : 2021 Audit Report

Independent Auditor's Report

(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

AMOREPACIFIC Corporation

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of AMOREPACIFIC Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements of the Republic of Korea that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ethical requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

(1) Valuation of merchandise and finished goods inventories

Why this matter was determined to be a key audit matter

As described in Note 8 to the consolidated financial statements, the Group's inventories comprise of merchandise and finished goods amount to 346,673 million as at December 31, 2021. The inventories are initially measured at cost and write-down should be recognized if the inventories are damaged, become wholly or partially obsolete, or if expected net realisable value is below the cost. We considered the valuation of merchandise and finished goods inventories as a significant matter in our audit because significant judgements of management are involved in determining obsolescence of the merchandise and finished goods inventories.