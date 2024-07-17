AP Beauty, at the pinnacle of skincare heralding a new realm of beauty, successfully held a global media event on Saturday, July 13th, in Shanghai, China, to celebrate the launch of its flagship product, 'Dual Repair Lift Cream.'

The event took place at the AP Beauty Pop-up Store at Jiuguang Department Store, a shopping landmark in Shanghai. The launch was graced by over 100 distinguished guests, including global media representatives, beauty influencers, and popular actors such as Krystal Jung from Korea and Zeng Li from China, who are adored in both countries.

AP Beauty's pop-up store was designed to deepen attendees' understanding of the brand and provide an immersive brand experience, marking its debut in China after rebranding. The store, themed 'The Future Skin Lab,' offered a in-depth exploration of AP Beauty's philosophy and the development journey, technological expertise, ingredients, and efficacy of 'Dual Repair Lift Cream.'

'Dual Repair Lift Cream,' inspired by advanced lifting care technology, captivated event attendees with its powerful anti-aging benefits and synergistic effects when used after specialized care treatments.

Jongha Kim, Head of Amorepacific's Luxury Brand Division, stated, "We are introducing AP Beauty to China, the world's largest high-end skincare market, where high-efficacy skincare products based on proven ingredients and technology continue to attract attention and set the standard. AP Beauty, featuring the finest ingredients and technology accumulated over 70 years of Amorepacific Group's skincare research, will offer Chinese high-end luxury customers an entirely new level of skincare experience."

Earlier this January, AP Beauty was reborn as Amorepacific's high-efficacy high-end skincare line through a rebranding, and subsequently launched the 'Dual Repair Lift Cream' in Korea. This product, featuring the synergistic effects of patented ingredients PDRN and EXOYNE, provides rapid-acting and powerful skin repair and lifting effects. It boasts a 213% improvement in elasticity and a 202% enhancement in barrier recovery compared to regular cream usage, particularly when used after specialized lifting care, maximizing the efficacy and longevity of the lifting care benefits.