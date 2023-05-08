Amorepacific : OSULLOC Opens Renewed Jeju Tea Museum

OSULLOC, a tea brand that brings the nature of Jeju Island, celebrates the grand opening of the renewed Tea Museum on May 3.

OSULLOC has upgraded the overall service and menus to further enhance the distinctive features of the store that sits in the middle of a picturesque green tea field. The Visitors can now enjoy a more immersive experience of relaxing green tea and the tea field. Architect Minsuk Cho, from architectural firm Mass Studies orchestrated the effort with a focus on blending the natural landscape with the architecture. Mr. Cho removed excessive structures from the main building to better reveal the essence of the building, inspired by a teacup, and to increase the amount of natural light inside. His work allows visitors to enjoy the view of the green tea field and the Gotjawal forest through the window. He also installed wooden decks outside the building to smoothly connect the interior and the exterior of the building. The new building, Tea Terrace, was designed to create harmony with the surrounding green tea field and Gotjawal forest. An OSULLOC representative said, "We focused on both increasing the seating capacity and allowing visitors to drink tea while enjoying the surrounding nature from every angle."