Amorepacific Group has achieved its most significant success to date in Amazon's Prime Day event, the world's largest e-commerce shopping festival. The group's products claimed the top three positions (based on sales volume) in the Beauty & Personal Care category.

Amazon Prime Day, the year's biggest discount event exclusively for Amazon's premium service members, was held on July 16-17 this year. Amorepacific Group's global brands, including COSRX, LANEIGE, and AESTURA, participated in the event with their signature products.

In an unprecedented sweep, Amorepacific Group secured the top three overall rankings in the Beauty & Personal Care category during this Amazon Prime Day. COSRX's flagship product, "Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence," claimed the top spot. LANEIGE's most popular items, "Lip Glowy Balm-Berry" and "Lip Sleeping Mask-Berry," followed closely in second and third places, respectively. Notably, LANEIGE's "Lip Glowy Balm-Berry" was completely sold out, underscoring the brand's global popularity.

Furthermore, other Amorepacific Group global brands also demonstrated strong performance. AESTURA's "ATOBARRIER365 Cream" ranked second in the Facial Cream & Moisturizers category, while "Mise En Scene Perfect Serum" topped the Hair Serums ranking.

An Amorepacific Amazon channel representative stated, "We're seeing accelerated growth in the Beauty & Personal Care category as more customers turn to Amazon for their skincare and makeup purchases." They added, "Moving forward, we will continue to expand our global customer touchpoints through enhanced AI-driven marketing activities and search keyword optimization. We remain committed to introducing brands and products that meet evolving customer needs."

Amorepacific Group has been steadily building its image and reputation since its official entry into the North American market in 2002, primarily through its key global brands. Last year, the group incorporated COSRX as a subsidiary, reinforcing its brand competitiveness in response to shifting market conditions. This strategic move has helped maintain the high growth trajectory of its North American market sales.