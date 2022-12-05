Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Amorepacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A090430   KR7090430000

AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION

(A090430)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
131500.00 KRW   +2.73%
02:19aSouth Korean shares fall on foreign selling; won hits 5-month high
RE
12/04South Korean shares edge up on China reopening hopes
RE
11/16Amorepacific : Sulwhasoo launches its "2022 Holiday Collection"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean shares fall on foreign selling; won hits 5-month high

12/05/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI falls for second session

*

Korean won hits five-month high

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by foreign selling, even though risk appetite improved across Asian markets after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.

** The Korean won hit a five-month high, tracking sharp gains in the Chinese yuan. The country's benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended the session 15.01 points, or 0.62%, lower at 2,419.32, following a 1.84% drop in the previous session.

** "The market temporarily swung to positive territory on hopes for China easing its 'zero-COVID' policy, but downward pressure intensified on foreigners' profit-taking," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 292.2 billion won ($226.17 million) on the main board.

** They have sold 663.0 billion won of shares in the first three sessions of December, after buying a total of 3.9 trillion won in November - the biggest monthly purchase in two years.

** Some sectors expected to benefit from the broad easing of COVID restrictions in Chinese cities jumped.

** Cosmetics stocks Amorepacific Corp and Tonymoly rose more than 6% each. Low-cost carriers Jejuair and Jin Air gained 10.67% and 4.24%, respectively.

** Most heavyweights including chipmakers, automakers and battery manufacturers fell, but platform companies Naver and Kakao rose.

** The won ended 0.56% higher at 1,292.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after rising as much as 0.79% to 1,289.7 - the highest since July 1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 103.95.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 3.617%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 3.564%. ($1 = 1,291.9400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 2.73% 131500 End-of-day quote.-21.26%
AMOREPACIFIC GROUP 5.43% 33000 End-of-day quote.-25.59%
DAISHIN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.01% 14700 End-of-day quote.-21.18%
JEJU AIR CO., LTD. -2.60% 11250 End-of-day quote.-36.08%
JIN AIR CO., LTD. -2.08% 14150 End-of-day quote.-15.27%
KAKAO CORP. -1.73% 56900 End-of-day quote.-49.42%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.62% 2419.32 Real-time Quote.-18.22%
NAVER CORPORATION -1.07% 185500 End-of-day quote.-50.99%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX 0.67% 99.6073 Real-time Quote.0.64%
TONYMOLY CO., LTD 7.85% 4120 End-of-day quote.-12.62%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.84% 6.94337 Delayed Quote.10.16%
All news about AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION
02:19aSouth Korean shares fall on foreign selling; won hits 5-month high
RE
12/04South Korean shares edge up on China reopening hopes
RE
11/16Amorepacific : Sulwhasoo launches its "2022 Holiday Collection"
PU
11/16Amorepacific : signs Korea's first Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with a local wi..
PU
11/14Amorepacific Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/01Amorepacific's Net Profit Plunges 43% in Q3
MT
10/31Amorepacific : Earnings Release (Q3 2022)
PU
09/21Amorepacific : Strengthens Strategic Partnership between its Subsidiary, PacificPackage, a..
PU
09/14South Korean companies that have joined RE100
RE
09/05South Korean Stocks Fall for Third Straight Day Over Recession Fears; Amorepacific Shed..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 186 B 3,21 B 3,21 B
Net income 2022 131 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
Net cash 2022 787 B 0,60 B 0,60 B
P/E ratio 2022 65,1x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 8 213 B 6 296 M 6 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 839
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Amorepacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 131 500,00 KRW
Average target price 134 100,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyung-Bae Suh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Se-Hong Ahn Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
O-Bin Kwon Managing Director & MD-Finance
Jin-Woo Kim MD & MD-Information Technology Division
Young-Ho Park Chief Technology Officer & Head-R&I Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-21.26%6 296
L'ORÉAL-13.48%202 442
KAO CORPORATION-7.54%19 114
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-4.83%18 021
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-31.76%7 918
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.16.65%7 010