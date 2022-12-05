South Korean shares fall on foreign selling; won hits 5-month high

*
KOSPI falls for second session
Korean won hits five-month high
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down
by foreign selling, even though risk appetite improved across
Asian markets after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 curbs
over the weekend.
** The Korean won hit a five-month high, tracking sharp
gains in the Chinese yuan. The country's benchmark bond yield
fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended the session 15.01
points, or 0.62%, lower at 2,419.32, following a 1.84% drop in
the previous session.
** "The market temporarily swung to positive territory on
hopes for China easing its 'zero-COVID' policy, but downward
pressure intensified on foreigners' profit-taking," said Lee
Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 292.2 billion
won ($226.17 million) on the main board.
** They have sold 663.0 billion won of shares in the first
three sessions of December, after buying a total of 3.9 trillion
won in November - the biggest monthly purchase in two years.
** Some sectors expected to benefit from the broad easing of
COVID restrictions in Chinese cities jumped.
** Cosmetics stocks Amorepacific Corp and
Tonymoly rose more than 6% each. Low-cost carriers
Jejuair and Jin Air gained 10.67% and
4.24%, respectively.
** Most heavyweights including chipmakers, automakers and
battery manufacturers fell, but platform companies Naver
and Kakao rose.
** The won ended 0.56% higher at 1,292.6 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, after rising as much as
0.79% to 1,289.7 - the highest since July 1.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 103.95.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was
flat at 3.617%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1
basis points to 3.564%.
($1 = 1,291.9400 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)