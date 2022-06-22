Amorepacific : 2021 Audit Report

AMOREPACIFIC Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2021 and 2020

AMOREPACIFIC Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Index December 31, 2021 and 2020 Page(s) Independent Auditor's Report…......................................................................................1 - 5 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Statements of Financial Position........................................................................ 6 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income…...........................................................7 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity…....................................................................8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…..............................................................................9 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements….......................................................... 10 - 97

Independent Auditor's Report (English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean) To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of AMOREPACIFIC Group, Inc. Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of AMOREPACIFIC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements of the Republic of Korea that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ethical requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

(1) Valuation of merchandise and finished goods Why this matter was determined to be a key audit matter As described in Note 8 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company's inventories comprise of merchandise and finished goods amount to 393,484 million as at December 31, 2021. The inventories are initially measured at cost and write-down should be recognized if the inventories are damaged, become wholly or partially obsolete, or if expected net realisable value is below the cost. We considered the valuation of merchandise and finished goods as a significant matter in our audit because significant judgements of management are involved in determining obsolescence of the merchandise and finished goods. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter We performed the following audit procedures for the Group's inventory valuation. - Obtained and understood the accounting policy on inventory valuation of the Group and tested its appropriateness. Obtained an understanding of the management's process and controls on estimation of inventory valuation and confirmed whether it is in compliance with the accounting policies.

Recalculated the valuation provision on merchandise and finished goods provided by the Group.

Tested selected samples for the accuracy and completeness of merchandise and finished goods' aging reports.

Confirmed the accuracy of historical experience rate calculation used by the Group to estimate the provision for valuation due to obsolescence of the merchandise and finished goods.

Confirmed the accuracy of components of merchandise and finished goods' net realizable value estimated by the Group; such as selling prices, incidental expenses and other. (2) Impairment Test on Cash Generating Units including AMOREPACIFIC AUSTRALIA PTY LTD. Why this matter was determined to be a key audit matter As at December 31, 2021, the Group has determined that there are indications of impairment due to continuous decline in performance of the two cash-generating units such as AMOREPACIFIC AUSTRALIA PTY LTD., AMOREPACIFIC Trading Co., Ltd. The Group performed impairment tests on the cash-generating units including AMOREPACIFIC AUSTRALIA PTY LTD. using value-in-use calculations based on discounted cash flow. We determined accounting for the above impairments of cash generating units as a key audit because the value-in-use involves management's significant judgements and estimates about discount rate, growth rate and future cash flow forecasts. Details are described in Note 1.3 to the consolidated financial statements of the Group. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter We performed the following audit procedures for the valuation model, key assumptions, and judgments related to the recoverable amount assessment for AMOREPACIFIC AUSTRALIA PTY LTD. and others. We included expert in value assessment when performing audit procedure. Evaluated the competency and independence of external experts engaged by management.

Understands the future cash flows of the cash-generating units and reviewed whether the future cash flow estimate is based on the business plan approved by management.

cash-generating units and reviewed whether the future cash flow estimate is based on the business plan approved by management. Assessed the reasonableness of the key assumptions used in estimating recoverable amount. 2