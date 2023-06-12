Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. AMOREPACIFIC Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A002790   KR7002790004

AMOREPACIFIC GROUP

(A002790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
30250.00 KRW   +2.72%
05/18South Korean shares set for first weekly gain in five as chipmakers rally
RE
05/15AMOREPACIFIC Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10Amorepacific : 2022 Audit Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amorepacific Group Slumps Amid Renewed China Tensions

06/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Amorepacific Group's shares slumped Monday amid South Korea's renewed diplomatic tensions with China, a key market for the conglomerate.

Shares of the South Korean beauty-product group fell as much as 8.1% to 27,800 won ($21.59), on course for their sharpest daily percentage decline in a month, underperforming the benchmark Kospi index's 0.5% fall in early afternoon. Its flagship cosmetics subsidiary, Amorepacific, fell up to 4.8% to KRW102,100.

After China summoned South Korea's ambassador in a tit-for-tat move, the diplomatic row on Monday continued to weigh on sentiment among investors in Amorepacific, whose cosmetics sales in China usually account for well over 50% of its total revenue generated in Asia.

Amorepacific's first-quarter revenue and operating profit fell 22% and 59%, respectively, from a year earlier largely due to a plunge in cosmetics sales in China and at duty-free shops where Chinese tourists and resellers are major clients.

Hana Securities analyst Park Eun-jung said in a recent research note that Amorepacific's recovery could take longer on softer-than-expected cosmetics demand in China, though a likely pickup in visitor traffic at duty-free shops could help boost cosmetics sales gradually later in the year.

The latest dispute flared up when the Chinese ambassador to Seoul, Xing Haiming, at a meeting Thursday with South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, made a rare public warning against the Seoul government for siding with the U.S. in the intensifying Beijing-Washington competition for global influence.

"Those who now bet on China's defeat will surely regret it later," Xing told Lee at the widely televised meeting, which led to a series of complaints and envoy summons in the following days.

South Korea has long strived to strike a delicate balance between China, its largest trading partner, and the U.S., its decadeslong military ally.

The current conservative Yoon Suk Yeol government, inaugurated in 2022, is widely viewed as cherishing its closer ties with the U.S. than its previous administrations to counter North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threat.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 0232ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 2.00% 107200 End-of-day quote.-22.04%
AMOREPACIFIC GROUP 2.72% 30250 End-of-day quote.-13.32%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.16% 2641.16 Real-time Quote.18.10%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 458 B 3,46 B 3,46 B
Net income 2023 123 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
Net cash 2023 1 413 B 1,10 B 1,10 B
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 2 465 B 1 914 M 1 914 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart AMOREPACIFIC GROUP
Duration : Period :
AMOREPACIFIC Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMOREPACIFIC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30 250,00 KRW
Average target price 39 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyung-Bae Suh Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Mok Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jae-Sung Ahn Head-Compliance Support
Jong-Hak Choi Independent Director
Eon-Soo Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMOREPACIFIC GROUP-13.32%1 914
L'ORÉAL20.56%231 504
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED1.42%18 825
KAO CORPORATION-3.88%16 854
COTY INC.37.97%10 072
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.-8.92%6 067
