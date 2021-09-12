AMOS : 13 September 2021• AMOS appoints New Independent Non-Executive Director PDF

Press release

AMOS appoints New Independent Non-Executive Director

Singapore, 13 September 2021 - AMOS Group Limited (藝林控股有限公司) ("AMOS"), listed on the Singapore Stock

Exchange ("SGX"), today announces the appointment of Mrs. Edwina Lee as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 13 September 2021. AMOS supplies products, services and solutions to Marine and Energy customers across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Mrs. Lee will also join the AMOS's Audit, Nominating, and Remuneration Committees.

Mr. Kyle Shaw, the Executive Chairman of AMOS, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Edwina to our board of directors. She brings a wealth of leadership experience to the Board and will provide valuable and interesting perspectives to the board in guiding future governance, operations, and strategy at AMOS. We are delighted to welcome Edwina to AMOS and look forward to her contribution in our board and committee discussions."

Mrs. Lee has over 30 years experience in mergers and acquisitions, asset management, capital raising, corporate development strategy and investment strategy planning, and management in China and Southeast Asia. She has worked in the USA, Singapore, and Hong Kong with international financial institutions including Bank of America and Paribas Principal Investments as well as asset investment companies such as Prudential Asia and Horwath Capital. Edwina currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director, China Pacific Insurance Company (HK) Limited.

Mrs. Lee holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Chung Chi College of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Graduate School of Management in USA, and a Master of Social Sciences (Counselling) from The University of Hong Kong.

Mrs. Lee is a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA), Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK (CIB), Professional Designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) of the US, Certified Counsellor, Hong Kong Professional Counselling Association (HKPCA), and Professional Certified Coach, International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Ends