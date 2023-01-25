AMOS : 25 January 2023• AMOS appoints Chief Financial Officer More

Press release

AMOS appoints Chief Financial Officer

Singapore, 25 January 2023 - AMOS Group Limited (藝林控股有限公司) ("AMOS"), listed on

the Singapore Stock Exchange ("SGX"), today announces the promotion and appointment of Mr. G Krishnamurthi ("Krishna") as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Krishna has been until now the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of AMOS. AMOS supplies high quality products, services and solutions to Energy and Marine customers across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Mr. Kyle Shaw, the Executive Chairman of AMOS, commented, "We are pleased to announce the promotion of Krishna to CFO of AMOS. He has proven himself capable of high-quality management as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at AMOS and demonstrated a commitment to professional business management and leadership. With more than 25 years of experience in finance, a deep understanding of AMOS, and a passion for transformation and process improvement, Krishna is expected to deliver continuous improvement through strategic innovation and execution. We look forward to Krishna's continued leadership in the finance function and participation in transforming our business policies, procedures, and planning."

Krishna has over 25 years of experience in accounting and financial management in Singapore, Austria, and Indonesia. Before AMOS, Krishna was previously with Hoerbiger Group, a leading Austrian company providing mechanical & safety engineering services to the energy and process sectors. Krishna holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Manchester. He is also a Fellow Chartered Accountant, FCA (Singapore), a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant, FCCA (United Kingdom), and a Singapore citizen.

