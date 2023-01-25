AMOS : 25 January 2023• AMOS appoints Chief Financial Officer More
AMOS appoints Chief Financial Officer
Singapore, 25 January 2023 - AMOS Group Limited (藝林控股有限公司) ("AMOS"), listed on
the Singapore Stock Exchange ("SGX"), today announces the promotion and appointment of Mr. G Krishnamurthi ("Krishna") as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Krishna has been until now the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of AMOS. AMOS supplies high quality products, services and solutions to Energy and Marine customers across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
Mr. Kyle Shaw, the Executive Chairman of AMOS, commented, "We are pleased to announce the promotion of Krishna to CFO of AMOS. He has proven himself capable of high-quality management as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at AMOS and demonstrated a commitment to professional business management and leadership. With more than 25 years of experience in finance, a deep understanding of AMOS, and a passion for transformation and process improvement, Krishna is expected to deliver continuous improvement through strategic innovation and execution. We look forward to Krishna's continued leadership in the finance function and participation in transforming our business policies, procedures, and planning."
Krishna has over 25 years of experience in accounting and financial management in Singapore, Austria, and Indonesia. Before AMOS, Krishna was previously with Hoerbiger Group, a leading Austrian company providing mechanical & safety engineering services to the energy and process sectors. Krishna holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Manchester. He is also a Fellow Chartered Accountant, FCA (Singapore), a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant, FCCA (United Kingdom), and a Singapore citizen.
About AMOS Group Limited
The Group was founded in 1974, and was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2012. Headquartered at its technologically advanced Fulfillment Center in Singapore, the AMOS network strategically links ten key locations across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, enabling single-point sourcing and supply for customers.
Through its modern procurement, logistics, and supply chain infrastructure, AMOS offers a broad range of world-class technical supplies, services, and provisioning solutions to customers in the Energy and Marine industries.
AMOS is a leading provider of specialized engineering services to the Energy and Marine industries. These include customized design, fabrication, production, and testing of lifting and mooring equipment. AMOS offers load testing, spooling, and rental services, and holds a wide inventory of premium quality technical products, such as heavy lift slings, wire ropes, crane wires, and mooring equipment.
In addition to representing and supporting industry leading brands through exclusive supplier arrangements, AMOS also markets its ALCONA brand of professional-grade equipment, including personal protective equipment, workwear and crewgear, and an expanding range of technical supplies, and daily consumables developed for the Energy and Marine workplace.
