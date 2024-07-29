AMOS Group is pleased to announce the 3-year extension of our distributorship agreement with Samson Rope Technologies. This continued partnership signifies a significant step forward in our shared commitment to enhancing our customers' operations with safer, smarter, and more reliable synthetic rope systems and services.

As an authorized distributor of leading technology brands, AMOS Group, headquartered in Singapore, operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facilities for heavy-duty lifting slings, synthetic slings, and lifting gear. Our rigorous quality control processes ensure comprehensive technical and service support for our range of products. We listen carefully to our customer's needs and actively interact with them to fully grasp their challenges and requirements. This deep understanding enables us to develop bespoke solutions through innovative engineering and exceptional service delivery.

At AMOS Group and Samson Rope Technologies, we firmly believe that our success is inextricably linked to the success of our customers. We are committed to providing exceptional value and support to ensure our partnerships thrive. Stay tuned for further updates from us as we continue to revolutionize the industry together!

AMOS Group Limited is a leading international provider of diversified products, services, and solutions to customers in the marine and energy sectors. The AMOS Group supplies customers with world-class technical products, supported through a seamless inventory management system, backed by our certified fabrication management system, and test facilities in strategic regional locations.

Quick links: