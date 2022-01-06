AMOS : 6 January 2022• AMOS commits to remove single-use plastics from its global operations within 2022 PDF

January 2022
AMOS Group commits to remove single-use plastics from its global operations within 2022
At AMOS Group, we take the impact of our business operations on the environment very seriously. We believe sustainable business practices are intrinsic to our organizational values, vision and mission.
We kicked off our efforts in 2021 by installing solar panels at our operations at 156 Gul Circle in Singapore and are now in the process of installing EV (Electric Vehicle) charging points to produce clean sources of energy and reduce our carbon footprint.
But these efforts are just a start! We are very conscious of the impact on the environment from Single-Use Plastics within our service, supply, and operations globally.
The UN Environment Programme's (UNEP's) recent report From Pollution to Solution estimated that there are currently 75-199 million tons of plastic waste in the ocean. Plastics are the largest, most harmful, and most persistent marine litter, accounting for at least 85 per cent of all marine waste. Most of the plastic waste do not get reused or recycled and experts believe that 50% of plastic is single use.
And then, there is the additional problem associated with the energy requirements to make and recycle plastic products. The production process is a leading cause of carbon emissions, further contributing to global warming. It takes a lot of energy and resources to make plastic, with more than 90% being produced from fossil fuel resources.
Since its inauguration, AMOS's Group has adopted a Global Plastic Policy that is based on a commitment to consume and manage fewer resources responsibly by adopting the 'reduce, reuse, recycle' principles across all our operations.
In FY2020, AMOS started to track the amount of plastic used to wrap pallets, which are shrink wrapped to protect against adverse weather conditions. We are pleased to report that in FY2021, we have reduced our plastic consumption from 700 grams per pallet to an average of 440 grams per pallet.
But that's not enough, and we want to do more.
At the start of the New Year in 2022, we at AMOS Group now commit that within 2022 AMOS, we will remove single-use plastics from our operations globally.
We are confident that by actively engaging our customers, partners, and suppliers, they will support our decision and recognize that we all have a collective responsibility wherever we are within the supply chain, to act and act decisively.
"At AMOS Group, our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, environmental protection and health, safety and well-being of our employees, clients, and the people in the communities we serve." said Keith Mullin, CEO of AMOS Group. "Single- use plastic waste has a huge impact on our environment, and this decision is an important step in our sustainability journey to support our efforts to establish a path to zero waste. It's time for us to do what's right, not just what's needed."
