AMOS : 6 January 2022• AMOS commits to remove single-use plastics from its global operations within 2022 PDF

January 2022

AMOS Group commits to remove single-use plastics from its global operations within 2022

At AMOS Group, we take the impact of our business operations on the environment very seriously. We believe sustainable business practices are intrinsic to our organizational values, vision and mission.

We kicked off our efforts in 2021 by installing solar panels at our operations at 156 Gul Circle in Singapore and are now in the process of installing EV (Electric Vehicle) charging points to produce clean sources of energy and reduce our carbon footprint.

But these efforts are just a start! We are very conscious of the impact on the environment from Single-Use Plastics within our service, supply, and operations globally.

The UN Environment Programme's (UNEP's) recent report From Pollution to Solution estimated that there are currently 75-199 million tons of plastic waste in the ocean. Plastics are the largest, most harmful, and most persistent marine litter, accounting for at least 85 per cent of all marine waste. Most of the plastic waste do not get reused or recycled and experts believe that 50% of plastic is single use.

And then, there is the additional problem associated with the energy requirements to make and recycle plastic products. The production process is a leading cause of carbon emissions, further contributing to global warming. It takes a lot of energy and resources to make plastic, with more than 90% being produced from fossil fuel resources.

