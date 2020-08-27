Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  AMOS Group Limited    RF7   SG2F28986253

AMOS GROUP LIMITED

(RF7)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/25
0.02 SGD   -23.08%
07:43aAMOS : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
07:43aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07:43aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
AMOS : Annual Reports And Related Documents

08/27/2020 | 07:43am EDT

Annual Reports And Related Documents

Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 27, 2020 19:37
Status New
Report Type Sustainability Report
Announcement Reference SG200827OTHRQP8K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to attached file.
Period Ended 31/03/2020

Gaylin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 11:42:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
Net income 2020 -11,1 M -8,12 M -8,12 M
Net Debt 2020 26,2 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,9 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 5,67%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Song Boon Tan Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Shaw Executive Chairman
Sze Han Teo Senior Vice President-Operations & IT
Soo Pin Wong Chief Financial Officer
Pil-Jae Ko Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMOS GROUP LIMITED-51.22%38
MISUMI GROUP INC.0.73%7 336
HITACHI METALS, LTD.0.62%6 539
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.10.44%5 279
TRELLEBORG AB-9.08%4 755
SFS GROUP AG-6.23%3 604
