General Announcement::PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS FROM KPMG LLP TO BAKER TILLY TFW LLP

The quality and scope of the audit services to be provided by Baker Tilly will be comparable to those currently provided by KPMG.

Following a review and evaluation of various audit firms which have experience in auditing publicly listed companies in Singapore, the Audit Committee of the Company (the "

The Company will be seeking specific Shareholders' approval for the Proposed Change of Auditors at the EGM and further details of the Proposed Change of Auditors will be provided in a circular that will be despatched to Shareholders in due course.

the Company confirms that it is or will be in compliance with Rule 712 and Rule 715 of the Listing Manual in relation to the appointment of Baker Tilly as the Auditors of the Company.

the Company confirms that there are no specific reasons for the Proposed Change of Auditors that ought to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders which has not been disclosed in this announcement. The Proposed Change of Auditors is neither due to any disagreement with KPMG nor the dismissal of KPMG; and

the Company confirms that it is not aware of any circumstances connected with the Proposed Change of Auditors that should be brought to the attention of Shareholders which has not been disclosed in this announcement;

the Company confirms that there were no disagreements with the outgoing Auditors, KPMG, on accounting treatments within the last 12 months;

the outgoing Auditors, KPMG, has confirmed that it is not aware of any professional reasons why the new Auditor, Baker Tilly, should not accept appointment as Auditors of the Company;

In accordance with the requirements of Rule 1203(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited:

The Board wishes to express their appreciation for the services rendered by KPMG in the past.

Baker Tilly had, on 8 July 2021, given its written consent to act as Auditors, subject to the approval from Shareholders at the EGM to be convened. Accordingly, the appointment of Baker Tilly as Auditors will only be effective upon the approval of Shareholders of the Proposed Change of Auditors at the EGM. Upon appointment, Baker Tilly will hold office as Auditors until conclusion of the next AGM of the Company.

4. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this announcement and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, this announcement constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts about the Proposed Change of Auditors, the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Where information in this announcement has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from those sources and/or reproduced in this announcement in its proper form and context.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

AMOS GROUP LIMITED

Kyle Arnold Shaw, Jr.

Executive Chairman

9 July 2021

