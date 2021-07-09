General Announcement::PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS FROM KPMG LLP TO BAKER TILLY TFW LLP

INTRODUCTION
The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of AMOS Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company is proposing to change the current external auditors of the Company (the "Auditors") from KPMG LLP ("KPMG") to Baker Tilly TFW LLP ("Baker Tilly") (the "Proposed Change of Auditors") for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.
The Company will be seeking specific approval of the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") for the Proposed Change of Auditors at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened (the "EGM").
THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS
The Company's existing Auditors, KPMG, was appointed as Auditors at the last annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 27 August 2020 to hold office until conclusion of the Company's next AGM. KPMG has served as the Auditors of the Company since 21 November 2018. KPMG has informed the Company that they did not wish to seek re-appointment upon their retirement at the next AGM for commercial reasons. Furthermore, as part of the ongoing efforts of the Company to enhance its corporate governance and manage its overall business costs and expenses, the Board is also of the view that it would be appropriate and timely to effect a change of Auditors of the Company.
Following a review and evaluation of various audit firms which have experience in auditing publicly listed companies in Singapore, the Audit Committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") had recommended that Baker Tilly be selected for the proposed appointment as Auditor of the Company. Baker Tilly was selected amongst various other audit firms which provided proposals to the Company, after taking into account, inter alia, the adequacy of the resources and experience of Baker Tilly, the audit engagement partner assigned to the audit, the other audit engagements of Baker Tilly, the Group's audit requirements and the number and experience of supervisory and professional staff to be assigned to the audit. The Board and the Audit Committee has also considered Audit Quality Indicators Disclosure Framework issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore ("ACRA") in assessing the suitability of the proposed appointment, and are of the opinion that Baker Tilly will be able to fulfil the audit requirements of the Company and the Group without compromising the standard and effectiveness of the audit of the Company and the Group. There will be no changes in the scope of the audit with the change in Auditors.
The quality and scope of the audit services to be provided by Baker Tilly will be comparable to those currently provided by KPMG.
Baker Tilly had, on 8 July 2021, given its written consent to act as Auditors, subject to the approval from Shareholders at the EGM to be convened. Accordingly, the appointment of Baker Tilly as Auditors will only be effective upon the approval of Shareholders of the Proposed Change of Auditors at the EGM. Upon appointment, Baker Tilly will hold office as Auditors until conclusion of the next AGM of the Company.
The Board wishes to express their appreciation for the services rendered by KPMG in the past.
In accordance with the requirements of Rule 1203(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited:
the outgoing Auditors, KPMG, has confirmed that it is not aware of any professional reasons why the new Auditor, Baker Tilly, should not accept appointment as Auditors of the Company;
the Company confirms that there were no disagreements with the outgoing Auditors, KPMG, on accounting treatments within the last 12 months;
the Company confirms that it is not aware of any circumstances connected with the Proposed Change of Auditors that should be brought to the attention of Shareholders which has not been disclosed in this announcement;
the Company confirms that there are no specific reasons for the Proposed Change of Auditors that ought to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders which has not been disclosed in this announcement. The Proposed Change of Auditors is neither due to any disagreement with KPMG nor the dismissal of KPMG; and
the Company confirms that it is or will be in compliance with Rule 712 and Rule 715 of the Listing Manual in relation to the appointment of Baker Tilly as the Auditors of the Company.
3. CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS
The Company will be seeking specific Shareholders' approval for the Proposed Change of Auditors at the EGM and further details of the Proposed Change of Auditors will be provided in a circular that will be despatched to Shareholders in due course.
4. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this announcement and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, this announcement constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts about the Proposed Change of Auditors, the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
Where information in this announcement has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from those sources and/or reproduced in this announcement in its proper form and context.