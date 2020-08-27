News
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 27, 2020 19:35
Status
Replace
Announcement Reference
SG200804XMET36O1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kyle Arnold Shaw, Jr
Designation
Executive Chairman
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the file.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
27/08/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
25/08/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Via live webcast. Please refer to Notice of EGM for live webcast details.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 49,053 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 1,137,456 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 291,411 bytes)
Disclaimer
