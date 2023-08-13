CONTENTS

Management Board Report

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023

23

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

23

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

24

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

25

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

26

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

27

Interim Condensed Standalone Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023

63

Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Financial Positions

63

Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Comprehensive Income

64

Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity

65

Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Cash Flows

66

Notes to the Interim Condensed Standalone Financial Statements

67

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Business highlights during the six months ended 30 June 2023

  1. Results breakdown by project

The following table specifies revenue, cost of sales, gross profit and gross margin during the six months ended

30 June 2023 on a project by project basis:

Information on the

Revenue (1)

Cost of sales (2)

Gross

Gross

delivered units

profit

margin

Number

Area of

PLN

PLN

PLN

Project

units

%

%

%

of units

thousands

thousands

thousands

(m2)

Miasto Moje VI

149

6,717

62,944

35.7%

41,842

34.8%

21,101

33.5%

Ursus Centralny IIb

115

6,320

60,249

34.1%

38,424

32.0%

21,825

36.2%

Viva Jagodno IIb

45

2,210

18,149

10.3%

11,148

9.3%

7,001

38.6%

Nowe Warzymice IV

34

1,498

12,954

7.3%

9,245

7.7%

3,709

28.6%

Miasto Moje V

14

981

8,041

4.6%

7,042

5.9%

1,000

12.4%

Grunwaldzka

12

483

4,726

2.7%

3,791

3.2%

935

19.8%

Viva Jagodno IIa

5

354

2,873

1.6%

2,183

1.8%

691

24.0%

Nowe Warzymice III

3

225

1,663

0.9%

1,150

1.0%

513

30.9%

Others (4)

6

418

4,832

2.7%

5,434

4.5%

(602)

n.a.

Total / Average

383

19,206

176,431

100%

120,259

100%

56,173

31.8%

Impairment recognized

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Results after write-down

383

19,206

176,431

120,259

56,173

31.8%

adjustment

Wilanów Tulip(3)

2

144

1,473

3,114

(1,641)

-111.4%

Economic results

385

19,350

177,904

123,372

54,532

30.7%

  1. Revenue is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and when the customer obtains control of the good, i.e. upon signing of the protocol of technical acceptance and the transfer of the key of the residential unit to the buyer and total payment obtained.
  2. Cost of sales allocated to the delivered units proportionally to the total expected revenue of the project.
  3. The project presented in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements under investment in joint ventures; the Company's share is 50%. Amount recognised using the equity method in accordance with IAS 28.
  4. The amount include old projects delivery of units and parking places as well as revenue from leasing of buildings.

Revenue from the sale of residential units is recognized when the customer takes control of the unit, i.e. when the technical acceptance protocol is signed, the keys to the unit are handed over and full payment is received. Revenue from sales of apartments and service units of residential projects recognized during the six months ended 30 June 2023 amounted to PLN 176.43 million, whereas cost of sales before write-down adjustment amounted to PLN 120.26 million. Resulting in a gross profit before write-down adjustment amounting to PLN 56.17 million and a gross margin of 31.8%. Total economic revenue from sales of residential projects, when results from joint ventures are presented on a fully consolidated basis, amounted to PLN 177.90 million, whereas cost of sales amounted to PLN 123.37 million, that resulted in a gross profit amounting to PLN 54.53 million and a gross margin of 30.7%.

Projects completed during the six months ended on 30 June 2023

The table below presents information on the projects that were completed (i.e. completing all construction works and receiving occupancy permit) during the six months ended 30 June 2023:

Number of

Area of units

Total units sold

Units delivered

Units sold not

Project name

Location

until

delivered as at

units

(m2)

in 2023

30 June 2023

30 June 2023

Miasto Moje VI

Warsaw

227

11,722

202

149

53

Ursus Centralny IIb

Warsaw

206

11,758

205

115

90

Viva Jagodno IIb

Wrocław

152

8,876

132

45

87

Nowe Warzymice IV

Szczecin

75

3,818

66

34

32

Grunwaldzka

Poznań

70

3,351

58

12

46

Total

730

39,525

663

355

308

4

