CONTENTS
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023
23
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
23
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
24
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
25
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
26
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
27
Interim Condensed Standalone Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023
63
Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Financial Positions
63
Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Comprehensive Income
64
Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity
65
Interim Condensed Standalone Statement of Cash Flows
66
Notes to the Interim Condensed Standalone Financial Statements
67
Ronson Development SE
Management Board Report
Business highlights during the six months ended 30 June 2023
- Results breakdown by project
The following table specifies revenue, cost of sales, gross profit and gross margin during the six months ended
30 June 2023 on a project by project basis:
Information on the
Revenue (1)
Cost of sales (2)
Gross
Gross
delivered units
profit
margin
Number
Area of
PLN
PLN
PLN
Project
units
%
%
%
of units
thousands
thousands
thousands
(m2)
Miasto Moje VI
149
6,717
62,944
35.7%
41,842
34.8%
21,101
33.5%
Ursus Centralny IIb
115
6,320
60,249
34.1%
38,424
32.0%
21,825
36.2%
Viva Jagodno IIb
45
2,210
18,149
10.3%
11,148
9.3%
7,001
38.6%
Nowe Warzymice IV
34
1,498
12,954
7.3%
9,245
7.7%
3,709
28.6%
Miasto Moje V
14
981
8,041
4.6%
7,042
5.9%
1,000
12.4%
Grunwaldzka
12
483
4,726
2.7%
3,791
3.2%
935
19.8%
Viva Jagodno IIa
5
354
2,873
1.6%
2,183
1.8%
691
24.0%
Nowe Warzymice III
3
225
1,663
0.9%
1,150
1.0%
513
30.9%
Others (4)
6
418
4,832
2.7%
5,434
4.5%
(602)
n.a.
Total / Average
383
19,206
176,431
100%
120,259
100%
56,173
31.8%
Impairment recognized
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
Results after write-down
383
19,206
176,431
120,259
56,173
31.8%
adjustment
Wilanów Tulip(3)
2
144
1,473
3,114
(1,641)
-111.4%
Economic results
385
19,350
177,904
123,372
54,532
30.7%
- Revenue is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and when the customer obtains control of the good, i.e. upon signing of the protocol of technical acceptance and the transfer of the key of the residential unit to the buyer and total payment obtained.
- Cost of sales allocated to the delivered units proportionally to the total expected revenue of the project.
- The project presented in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements under investment in joint ventures; the Company's share is 50%. Amount recognised using the equity method in accordance with IAS 28.
- The amount include old projects delivery of units and parking places as well as revenue from leasing of buildings.
Revenue from the sale of residential units is recognized when the customer takes control of the unit, i.e. when the technical acceptance protocol is signed, the keys to the unit are handed over and full payment is received. Revenue from sales of apartments and service units of residential projects recognized during the six months ended 30 June 2023 amounted to PLN 176.43 million, whereas cost of sales before write-down adjustment amounted to PLN 120.26 million. Resulting in a gross profit before write-down adjustment amounting to PLN 56.17 million and a gross margin of 31.8%. Total economic revenue from sales of residential projects, when results from joint ventures are presented on a fully consolidated basis, amounted to PLN 177.90 million, whereas cost of sales amounted to PLN 123.37 million, that resulted in a gross profit amounting to PLN 54.53 million and a gross margin of 30.7%.
Projects completed during the six months ended on 30 June 2023
The table below presents information on the projects that were completed (i.e. completing all construction works and receiving occupancy permit) during the six months ended 30 June 2023:
Number of
Area of units
Total units sold
Units delivered
Units sold not
Project name
Location
until
delivered as at
units
(m2)
in 2023
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
Miasto Moje VI
Warsaw
227
11,722
202
149
53
Ursus Centralny IIb
Warsaw
206
11,758
205
115
90
Viva Jagodno IIb
Wrocław
152
8,876
132
45
87
Nowe Warzymice IV
Szczecin
75
3,818
66
34
32
Grunwaldzka
Poznań
70
3,351
58
12
46
Total
730
39,525
663
355
308
4
