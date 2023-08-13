Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Business highlights during the six months ended 30 June 2023

Results breakdown by project

The following table specifies revenue, cost of sales, gross profit and gross margin during the six months ended

30 June 2023 on a project by project basis:

Information on the Revenue (1) Cost of sales (2) Gross Gross delivered units profit margin Number Area of PLN PLN PLN Project units % % % of units thousands thousands thousands (m2) Miasto Moje VI 149 6,717 62,944 35.7% 41,842 34.8% 21,101 33.5% Ursus Centralny IIb 115 6,320 60,249 34.1% 38,424 32.0% 21,825 36.2% Viva Jagodno IIb 45 2,210 18,149 10.3% 11,148 9.3% 7,001 38.6% Nowe Warzymice IV 34 1,498 12,954 7.3% 9,245 7.7% 3,709 28.6% Miasto Moje V 14 981 8,041 4.6% 7,042 5.9% 1,000 12.4% Grunwaldzka 12 483 4,726 2.7% 3,791 3.2% 935 19.8% Viva Jagodno IIa 5 354 2,873 1.6% 2,183 1.8% 691 24.0% Nowe Warzymice III 3 225 1,663 0.9% 1,150 1.0% 513 30.9% Others (4) 6 418 4,832 2.7% 5,434 4.5% (602) n.a. Total / Average 383 19,206 176,431 100% 120,259 100% 56,173 31.8% Impairment recognized n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Results after write-down 383 19,206 176,431 120,259 56,173 31.8% adjustment Wilanów Tulip(3) 2 144 1,473 3,114 (1,641) -111.4% Economic results 385 19,350 177,904 123,372 54,532 30.7%

Revenue is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and when the customer obtains control of the good, i.e. upon signing of the protocol of technical acceptance and the transfer of the key of the residential unit to the buyer and total payment obtained. Cost of sales allocated to the delivered units proportionally to the total expected revenue of the project. The project presented in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements under investment in joint ventures; the Company's share is 50%. Amount recognised using the equity method in accordance with IAS 28. The amount include old projects delivery of units and parking places as well as revenue from leasing of buildings.

Revenue from the sale of residential units is recognized when the customer takes control of the unit, i.e. when the technical acceptance protocol is signed, the keys to the unit are handed over and full payment is received. Revenue from sales of apartments and service units of residential projects recognized during the six months ended 30 June 2023 amounted to PLN 176.43 million, whereas cost of sales before write-down adjustment amounted to PLN 120.26 million. Resulting in a gross profit before write-down adjustment amounting to PLN 56.17 million and a gross margin of 31.8%. Total economic revenue from sales of residential projects, when results from joint ventures are presented on a fully consolidated basis, amounted to PLN 177.90 million, whereas cost of sales amounted to PLN 123.37 million, that resulted in a gross profit amounting to PLN 54.53 million and a gross margin of 30.7%.

Projects completed during the six months ended on 30 June 2023

The table below presents information on the projects that were completed (i.e. completing all construction works and receiving occupancy permit) during the six months ended 30 June 2023: