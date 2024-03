Amoun International for Investments Co PSC, also known as Amoun Investment Company, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company primarily engaged in investment activities in the real estate, agriculture, industry, healthcare, tourism, services and financial sectors. The Company holds stake in its affiliated companies, namely Ammoun Oasis for Real Estate Development (50%) and Aragan Bio Technical Co. In April 2012, the Company divested 3.7% stake in Aragan Bio Technical Company's share capital.

Sector Diversified REITs