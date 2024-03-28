The Board of Directors of AMOUN INTERNATIONAL FOR INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 17-04-2024 at Zoom Meeting to discuss the following matters:

ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻤﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ Zoom ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-04-17 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ