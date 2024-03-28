AMOUN INTERNATIONAL FOR INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AMOUN INTERNATIONAL FOR INVESTMENTS
Date: 28-03-2024 12:22:54 PM
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of AMOUN INTERNATIONAL FOR INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 17-04-2024 at Zoom Meeting to discuss the following matters:
Subject:
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 15-03-2023
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its future plans
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Muhannad Jamal Abdalfattah Abufaris
