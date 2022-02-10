Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AMP Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:50 am
1.025 AUD   -4.21%
02/10AMP : 2021 Directors' report and Financial report
PU
02/10AMP Completes Divestment of Infrastructure Debt Platform; Shares Down 4%
MT
02/10Australia shares inch higher ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMP : 2021 Directors' report and Financial report

02/10/2022 | 11:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

Directors' report and Financial report

AMP Limited ABN 49 079 354 519

Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Australian dollars. The directors' report, financial report and independent auditor's report are dated and current as at 10 February 2022.

Contents

Directors' Report

Directors' Report

1

Remuneration Report

14

Financial Report

Consolidated income statement

44

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

45

Consolidated statement of financial position

46

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

47

Consolidated statement of cash flows

49

Notes to the Financial Statements

50

Directors' declaration

127

Independent auditor's report

128

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS' REPORT

This directors' report provides information on the structure and progress of our business, our 2021 financial performance, our strategies and prospects for the future and the key risks we face. It covers AMP Limited and the entities it controlled during the year ended 31 December 2021.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Principal activities

AMP is a leading wealth management company in Australia and New Zealand offering customers financial advice and superannuation, retirement income, banking and investment products across a portfolio of businesses. We also provide corporate superannuation products and services for workplace super and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs). In AMP Capital, we manage investments across a number of major asset classes for domestic and international clients.

AMP holds several strategic partnerships including:

  • 19.99% equity interest in China Life Pension Company (CLPC)
  • 14.97% equity interest in China Life AMP Asset Management Company Ltd (CLAMP), a fund management company which offers retail and institutional investors in China access to leading investment solutions
  • 24.90% equity interest in US real estate investment manager, PCCP LLC

During the year AMP agreed to sell its 19.13% equity interest in Resolution Life Australasia for $524 million and this transaction is expected to complete in 1H 2022 subject to regulatory approvals.

For the purposes of this report, our business is divided into four areas: AMP Bank, Australian Wealth Management, New Zealand Wealth Management and AMP Capital.

Description of business units

AMP Bank offers residential mortgages, deposits and transactional banking. The Bank continues to focus on growth through investing in technology to streamline the origination process, improving the experience for both customers and intermediaries. As at 31 December 2021, AMP Bank helped around 161,900 clients with their banking needs and provided over 10,700 new home loans.

Australian Wealth Management (AWM) comprises of three different business lines providing advice, superannuation, retirement income and managed investments products:

  • Platforms includes superannuation, retirement and investment products through which managed funds, managed portfolios, listed securities, term deposits and guarantee investment options can be accessed to build a personalised investment portfolio. The flagship North platform is an award-winning online wrap platform which continues to deliver on its commitment of strengthening and broadening investment choice for our clients and providing a contemporary platform for advisers to manage their clients' funds.
  • Master Trust offers the largest single retail superannuation product set in Australia (SignatureSuper) with around 850,000 customers. The highly rated SignatureSuper offer consists of three products across super and pension. The open investment menu caters to different risk profiles with exposure to a range of professional managers in order to meet the needs and goals of customers. The Master Trust business delivers high quality member services, with strong administration, contact centre and digital capabilities. It also has a proven pedigree in managing corporate super plans with complex and tailored benefit designs, including defined benefits.
  • Advice provides professional services to a network of aligned and external financial advisers (EFAs). These advisers provide financial advice and wealth solutions to their clients, including retirement planning, investments and financing. In addition to supporting a network of professional advisers, the Advice business partners with a number of aligned advice businesses via equity ownership to support the growth and development of these businesses.

New Zealand Wealth Management encompasses the wealth management, financial advice and distribution business in New Zealand. It provides clients with a variety of wealth management solutions including KiwiSaver, corporate superannuation, retail investments, a wrap investment management platform and distribution of general insurance.

1

2021 AMP Report Directors'

2

Directors' report

for the year ended 31 December 2021

AMP Capital is a diversified investment manager across major asset classes including infrastructure debt, infrastructure equity and real estate which make up its Private Markets business, Global Equities and Fixed Income (GEFI), diversified, multi-manager and multi- asset funds which make up its Public Markets business. AMP Capital's aspiration is to build a leading global private markets platform, underpinned by equity investments in infrastructure and real estate.

On 23 April 2021, following the conclusion of AMP's portfolio review, AMP announced the intention to demerge AMP Capital's Private Markets business, consisting of infrastructure equity, infrastructure debt and real estate. Subsequently, on 24 December 2021, AMP announced the further simplification of Private Markets with the sale of infrastructure debt, which is expected to complete in Q1 2022. The demerger of the Private Markets business will create two focused businesses better equipped to pursue and allocate capital to distinct growth opportunities and realise efficiencies.

As part of the demerger preparations, on 8 July 2021, AMP announced the sale of its Global Equities and Fixed Income business (GEFI), which is expected to complete by Q1 2022.

The remaining AMP Capital Public Markets business, the Multi‑Asset Group (MAG), which is responsible for asset allocation on behalf of AMP's superannuation clients, will complete its transition to Australian Wealth Management prior to demerger, creating an end‑to‑end superannuation and investment platform business, with the transition of front office functions already complete.

Client remediation

AMP has completed all file reviews for its client remediation program. The total cost of the program will be $828 million, of which approximately $588 million represents payments to customers. This total program cost is six per cent above original estimates made three years ago. These costs are now fully provisioned.

To date $37.9 million has been paid to customers under the inappropriate advice program, with a further $1.9 million offered, but not yet paid. Customers have so far received $489.7 million in fee for no service remediation, and all payments are targeted to complete by end of Q1 2022.

Demerger update

On 23 April 2021, AMP announced its intention to demerge its Private Markets business by 1H 2022.

AMP continues to make strong progress on the operational separation of AMP Capital's Private Markets business, in preparation for demerger in 1H 2022. A clear perimeter has been set with the agreed sale of the GEFI business, the announcement of the sale of the infrastructure debt business and the transfer of the MAG, and CLAMP to AMP Limited. In addition, the appointment of Shawn Johnson as CEO, AMP Capital in June 2021 and the appointments of Patrick Snowball and Andrew Fay as Chairman designate and Deputy Chairman designate further strengthen our readiness for demerger.

The demerger will be subject to final board approval, required regulatory approvals, applicable consents and approval from AMP's shareholders and is expected to occur in 1H 2022.

AMP announces new contemporary advice service model

On 26 July 2021, AMP announced the introduction of a new service model with its aligned advice network marking a new era for financial advice at AMP.

The new model, developed in collaboration with AMP adviser associations, will be progressively introduced with AMP providing services to advisers which support the delivery of quality advice, improve practice efficiency and help advisers grow their businesses.

Divestment of equity interest in Resolution Life Australasia

On 3 November 2021, AMP announced an agreement to divest its 19.13% equity interest in Resolution Life NOHC Pty Ltd (RLA) for consideration of $524 million to Resolution Life Group, less the amount of any dividends, distributions or capital returns that are paid from RLA to AMP. The sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in 1H 2022.

Subsequent to the agreement to divest, AMP received dividends and capital returns from RLA of $15 million.

As part of the divestment agreement, AMP and RLA have also agreed to settle a number of post-completion adjustments and certain claims between the parties, subject to various limitations and exclusions, which results in a payment of $141 million from AMP to RLA at completion.

Divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform

On 24 December 2021, AMP announced an agreement to sell its Infrastructure Debt platform to Ares Holdings LP for consideration of up to $428 million. The sale is subject to a number of conditions precedent and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2022. As the Infrastructure Debt platform has been controlled by AMP throughout the reporting period, the results of this business are included in AMP's 2021 results.

Review of operations and results

The loss attributable to shareholders of AMP Limited for the year ended 31 December 2021 was $252 million (2020: $177 million profit).

Basic (loss)/ earnings per share for the year ended 31 December 2021 on a statutory basis was (7.6) cents per share (2020: 5.2 cents per

share). On an underlying basis, the earnings per share was 10.7 cents per share (2020: 8.6 cents per share). Key performance measures were as follows:

  • 2021 NPAT (underlying) 1 of $356 million increased 53% from $233 million in 2020. This increase largely reflects the impact of stronger AMP Bank earnings (+38%), AMP Capital earnings (+18%), New Zealand Wealth Management earnings (+11%) and stronger investment income from Group Office, including contributions from CLPC and Resolution Life Australasia, partly offset by lower Australian Wealth Management earnings (-25%).
  • 2021 NPAT (statutory) loss of $252 million was impacted by items reported below NPAT including $312 million of impairment charges, reflecting a comprehensive review of the balance sheet, $133 million of transformation costs, $78 million of remediation and related costs and other one-off items.
  • AMP's total assets under management (AUM) and administration were $248.2 billion 2 at 31 December 2021 (2020: $255 billion).
  • Australian Wealth Management net cash outflows were $5.2 billion in 2021 compared to net cash outflows of $7.8 billion in 2020. Net cash outflows in 2021 also included $1.9 billion of regular pension payments to members. The improvement in net cash outflows was largely attributable to one-off impacts in 2020, including the $1.8 billion loss of corporate mandates and $1.8 billion of COVID-19 Early Release of Super (ERS) payments.
  • AMP Capital external net cash outflows were $12.8 billion, with $4.6 billion of net cash outflows across real estate largely attributable to the exit of the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund (ADPF) and $6.9 billion net cash outflows across public markets.
  • AMP Bank's residential mortgage book increased to $21.7 billion driven by competitive pricing and offers, consistent service and targeted growth in principal and interest loans across both owner-occupied and investment lending.
  • AMP's controllable costs, excluding AMP Capital, of $775 million were 7% lower than 2020 due to cost out benefits partly offset by structural cost increases, variable remuneration and reinvestment spend.
  • AMP's cost to income ratio was 71.3% in 2021, down from 75.5% in 2020.
  • Underlying return on equity was 8.4% in 2021, up from 6.3% in 2020.
  • 2021 total eligible capital resources were $383 million above target requirements, down from $524 million at 31 December 2020.

Operating results by business area

The operating results of each business area 3 for 2021 were as follows:

AMP Bank - 2021 NPAT (underlying) of $153 million increased by $42 million (38%) from 2020 largely due to a $26 million release of credit loss provisions as a result of the improved macro-economic outlook since the impact of COVID-19 in 2020.

Australian Wealth Management - NPAT (underlying) of $48 million in 2021 declined 25% from 2020 primarily due to impairments to the carrying value of Advice assets, lower revenue predominantly from the impact of repricing in Master Trust and Platforms, and the cessation of grandfathered remuneration, partly offset by lower variable and controllable costs from cost reduction initiatives.

New Zealand Wealth Management - 2021 NPAT (underlying) of $39 million increased by $4 million (11%) from 2020 primarily due to the rebound in investment markets and improved cost performance

AMP Capital - 2021 NPAT (underlying) of $154 million increased 18% from $131 million in 2020, reflecting higher performance and transaction fees in 2021 and higher seed and sponsor investment returns due to a partial recovery of COVID‑19 devaluations in certain asset classes and strong performance in some individual assets.

Capital management and dividend

Equity and reserves of the AMP Group attributable to shareholders of AMP Limited was $4.0 billion at 31 December 2021 ($4.3 billion at 31 December 2020).

AMP's surplus capital above target requirements at 31 December 2021 is $383 million ($524 million at 31 December 2020).

The board has resolved not to declare a final 2021 dividend. The board continues to maintain a conservative approach to capital management to support the transformation of the business. The capital management strategy and payment of dividends will be reviewed following the completion of the demerger in 1H 2022.

3

2021 AMP Report Directors'

  1. NPAT (underlying) represents shareholder attributable net profit or loss after tax excluding market adjustments, accounting mismatches and non-recurring revenue and expenses.
  2. Includes SuperConcepts assets under administration.
  3. Operating results have been re-presented to align to the FY 2021 Investor Report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMP LIMITED
02/10AMP : 2021 Directors' report and Financial report
PU
02/10AMP Completes Divestment of Infrastructure Debt Platform; Shares Down 4%
MT
02/10Australia shares inch higher ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
02/09AMP Falls to 2021 Net Loss as Other Operating Expenses Rise; Shares Up 4%
MT
02/09Interest Reportedly Building in AMP Capital
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : AMP Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/09NAB earnings, tech rally drive Australian shares higher
RE
02/09John O'Sullivan Announces Not to Stand for Re-Election to the Board of AMP Limited and ..
CI
02/09AMP : Capital to become Collimate Capital
PU
02/09AMP : 2021 directors' report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 159 M 1 564 M 1 564 M
Net income 2021 -241 M -174 M -174 M
Net Debt 2021 11 691 M 8 466 M 8 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 492 M 2 529 M 2 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,07 AUD
Average target price 1,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexis George Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED0.00%2 368
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-6.36%11 513
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-1.82%8 394
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-15.56%2 134
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED17.89%2 001
INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD.8.56%1 831