AMP : 2021 Directors' report and Financial report

Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Australian dollars. The directors' report, financial report and independent auditor's report are dated and current as at 10 February 2022.

New Zealand Wealth Management encompasses the wealth management, financial advice and distribution business in New Zealand. It provides clients with a variety of wealth management solutions including KiwiSaver, corporate superannuation, retail investments, a wrap investment management platform and distribution of general insurance.

AMP Bank offers residential mortgages, deposits and transactional banking. The Bank continues to focus on growth through investing in technology to streamline the origination process, improving the experience for both customers and intermediaries. As at 31 December 2021, AMP Bank helped around 161,900 clients with their banking needs and provided over 10,700 new home loans.

For the purposes of this report, our business is divided into four areas: AMP Bank, Australian Wealth Management, New Zealand Wealth Management and AMP Capital.

During the year AMP agreed to sell its 19.13% equity interest in Resolution Life Australasia for $524 million and this transaction is expected to complete in 1H 2022 subject to regulatory approvals.

14.97% equity interest in China Life AMP Asset Management Company Ltd (CLAMP), a fund management company which offers retail and institutional investors in China access to leading investment solutions

AMP is a leading wealth management company in Australia and New Zealand offering customers financial advice and superannuation, retirement income, banking and investment products across a portfolio of businesses. We also provide corporate superannuation products and services for workplace super and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs). In AMP Capital, we manage investments across a number of major asset classes for domestic and international clients.

This directors' report provides information on the structure and progress of our business, our 2021 financial performance, our strategies and prospects for the future and the key risks we face. It covers AMP Limited and the entities it controlled during the year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors' report

for the year ended 31 December 2021

AMP Capital is a diversified investment manager across major asset classes including infrastructure debt, infrastructure equity and real estate which make up its Private Markets business, Global Equities and Fixed Income (GEFI), diversified, multi-manager and multi- asset funds which make up its Public Markets business. AMP Capital's aspiration is to build a leading global private markets platform, underpinned by equity investments in infrastructure and real estate.

On 23 April 2021, following the conclusion of AMP's portfolio review, AMP announced the intention to demerge AMP Capital's Private Markets business, consisting of infrastructure equity, infrastructure debt and real estate. Subsequently, on 24 December 2021, AMP announced the further simplification of Private Markets with the sale of infrastructure debt, which is expected to complete in Q1 2022. The demerger of the Private Markets business will create two focused businesses better equipped to pursue and allocate capital to distinct growth opportunities and realise efficiencies.

As part of the demerger preparations, on 8 July 2021, AMP announced the sale of its Global Equities and Fixed Income business (GEFI), which is expected to complete by Q1 2022.

The remaining AMP Capital Public Markets business, the Multi‑Asset Group (MAG), which is responsible for asset allocation on behalf of AMP's superannuation clients, will complete its transition to Australian Wealth Management prior to demerger, creating an end‑to‑end superannuation and investment platform business, with the transition of front office functions already complete.

Client remediation

AMP has completed all file reviews for its client remediation program. The total cost of the program will be $828 million, of which approximately $588 million represents payments to customers. This total program cost is six per cent above original estimates made three years ago. These costs are now fully provisioned.

To date $37.9 million has been paid to customers under the inappropriate advice program, with a further $1.9 million offered, but not yet paid. Customers have so far received $489.7 million in fee for no service remediation, and all payments are targeted to complete by end of Q1 2022.

Demerger update

On 23 April 2021, AMP announced its intention to demerge its Private Markets business by 1H 2022.

AMP continues to make strong progress on the operational separation of AMP Capital's Private Markets business, in preparation for demerger in 1H 2022. A clear perimeter has been set with the agreed sale of the GEFI business, the announcement of the sale of the infrastructure debt business and the transfer of the MAG, and CLAMP to AMP Limited. In addition, the appointment of Shawn Johnson as CEO, AMP Capital in June 2021 and the appointments of Patrick Snowball and Andrew Fay as Chairman designate and Deputy Chairman designate further strengthen our readiness for demerger.

The demerger will be subject to final board approval, required regulatory approvals, applicable consents and approval from AMP's shareholders and is expected to occur in 1H 2022.

AMP announces new contemporary advice service model

On 26 July 2021, AMP announced the introduction of a new service model with its aligned advice network marking a new era for financial advice at AMP.

The new model, developed in collaboration with AMP adviser associations, will be progressively introduced with AMP providing services to advisers which support the delivery of quality advice, improve practice efficiency and help advisers grow their businesses.

Divestment of equity interest in Resolution Life Australasia

On 3 November 2021, AMP announced an agreement to divest its 19.13% equity interest in Resolution Life NOHC Pty Ltd (RLA) for consideration of $524 million to Resolution Life Group, less the amount of any dividends, distributions or capital returns that are paid from RLA to AMP. The sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in 1H 2022.

Subsequent to the agreement to divest, AMP received dividends and capital returns from RLA of $15 million.

As part of the divestment agreement, AMP and RLA have also agreed to settle a number of post-completion adjustments and certain claims between the parties, subject to various limitations and exclusions, which results in a payment of $141 million from AMP to RLA at completion.

Divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform

On 24 December 2021, AMP announced an agreement to sell its Infrastructure Debt platform to Ares Holdings LP for consideration of up to $428 million. The sale is subject to a number of conditions precedent and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2022. As the Infrastructure Debt platform has been controlled by AMP throughout the reporting period, the results of this business are included in AMP's 2021 results.