AMP : 2021 Full Year Investor report

AMP Investor Report FY 21

only Business overview 2 AMP FY 21 performance summary 3 Financial summary 4 AMP business unit results AMP Bank 6 Australian wealth management 9 New Zealand wealth management 16 AMP Capital 18 use Group Office and related matters 24 Capital, debt and liquidity Capital adequacy 26 Regulatory capital requirements and capital management framework 27 Debt and liquidity overview 28 Additional AMP group information Sensitivities - profit and capital 29 Market share and channel analysis 31 AMP Capital investment performance 32 personal Accounting treatment, definitions and exchange rates 33 Glossary of terms

Important general notes

This Investor Report provides financial information reflecting results after income tax, unless otherwise indicated, for AMP shareholders. Information is provided on an operational basis (rather than a statutory basis) to reflect a management view of the businesses and existing structures. Content is prepared using external market data and internal management information. This Investor Report is not audited.

Profit attributable to shareholders (NPAT statutory) of AMP Limited has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

Forward looking statements in this Investor Report are based on management's current views and assumptions. The assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AMP's control and could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed.

These forward looking statements are not guarantees or representations of future performance, and should not be relied upon.

This Investor Report is not an offer document and therefore has not been the subject of a full due diligence process typically used for an offer document. While AMP has sought to ensure that information in this Investor Report is accurate by undertaking a review process, it makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information or statement in this Investor Report. In particular, information and statements in this Investor Report do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation on any matter, and should not be relied upon. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

AMP also provides statutory reporting prescribed under the Corporations Act 2001. Those accounts will be available from AMP's website amp.com.au.

The financials presented in the Investor Report represent the AMP structure of business units as at 31 December 2021. AMP Capital is reported pre demerger impacts, including the sale of the Global Equities and Fixed Income business (GEFI), sale of the Infrastructure Debt businesses and the transfer of the Multi

Asset Group (MAG) business to Australian wealth management. For