AMP : 2021 directors' report

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

Current year: 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 Prior corresponding year: 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Results for announcement to the market

31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 % Financial Results $m $m Movements Revenue from ordinary activities of continuing operations 3,297 3,397 3% decrease Revenue from ordinary activities of discontinued operations - (23,391) 100% increase Total revenue from ordinary activities 3,297 (19,964) 117% increase Profit from ordinary activities of continuing operations after tax attributable to members (252) 53 575% decrease Profit from ordinary activities of discontinued operations after tax attributable to members - 124 100% decrease Total net profit for the period attributable to members (252) 177 242% decrease

Dividends

AMP Limited proposed to pay no dividends on full year results.

31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Net tangible assets per ordinary share $ 1 $ Net tangible assets per ordinary share 1.08 1.06

1 Net tangible assets per ordinary share is calculated as total equity attributable to AMP shareholders ($3,980m) less the carrying value of intangibles ($344m), defined benefit plan surpluses ($41m) and net assets held for charitable purposes by AMP Foundation ($65m), divided by ordinary fully paid outstanding shares (3,264m).

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements, including the financial statements and commentary on the current year's results are contained in the Directors' Report and Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021, which is attached to this report.

This document should be read in conjunction with the AMP Limited Directors' Report and Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and any public announcements made by AMP Limited and its controlled entities during the year in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2021 and ASX Listing Rules.

The information in this report is based on the consolidated financial statements of AMP Limited, which have been audited by Ernst & Young (EY). EY have concluded that the Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021 gives a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the AMP group as at 31 December 2021 and of the group's financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2021, except for the effect of a limitation on their ability to obtain sufficient audit evidence on the equity accounted results of AMP's investment in China Life Pension Company (CLPC) as they are still in the process of being audited by their auditor. This has resulted in a qualification to the audit opinion. A copy of their audit report is included in the attached Directors' Report and Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.