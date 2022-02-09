AMP : 2021 directors' report

Log in
ASX RELEASE |10 February 2022

AMP Full Year Results & Appendix 4E

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, AMP Limited (AMP) attaches for the full year ended

31 December 2021 its:

  • Appendix 4E
  • Directors' report; and
  • Financial report.

Media enquiries

Investor enquiries

Brett Zarb

Jason Bounassif

Mobile: +61 417 256 563

Phone: +61 411 404 637

Mark Roberts

Michael Vercoe

Mobile: +61 466 328 581

Phone: +61 2 9257 4244

Katherine Perry

Mobile: +61 411 247 629

Authorised for release by the AMP Limited Board.

CORPORATE AFFAIRS

T 02 9257 6127

AMP LIMITED

E media@amp.com.au

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

W AMP.com.au/media

ABN 49 079 354 519

AMP_AU

AMP Limited and its subsidiaries

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

2021

ASX Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

for the year ended 31 December 2021

AMP Limited ABN 49 079 354 519 amp.com.au

Contents

Results for announcement to the market

Changes in controlled entities during the year

i

ii

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

Current year:

1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021

Prior corresponding year:

1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Results for announcement to the market

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

%

Financial Results

$m

$m

Movements

Revenue from ordinary activities of continuing operations

3,297

3,397

3% decrease

Revenue from ordinary activities of discontinued operations

-

(23,391)

100% increase

Total revenue from ordinary activities

3,297

(19,964)

117% increase

Profit from ordinary activities of continuing operations after tax attributable

to members

(252)

53

575% decrease

Profit from ordinary activities of discontinued operations after tax

attributable to members

-

124

100% decrease

Total net profit for the period attributable to members

(252)

177

242% decrease

Dividends

AMP Limited proposed to pay no dividends on full year results.

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

$ 1

$

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

1.08

1.06

1 Net tangible assets per ordinary share is calculated as total equity attributable to AMP shareholders ($3,980m) less the carrying value of intangibles ($344m), defined benefit plan surpluses ($41m) and net assets held for charitable purposes by AMP Foundation ($65m), divided by ordinary fully paid outstanding shares (3,264m).

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements, including the financial statements and commentary on the current year's results are contained in the Directors' Report and Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021, which is attached to this report.

This document should be read in conjunction with the AMP Limited Directors' Report and Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and any public announcements made by AMP Limited and its controlled entities during the year in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2021 and ASX Listing Rules.

The information in this report is based on the consolidated financial statements of AMP Limited, which have been audited by Ernst & Young (EY). EY have concluded that the Financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021 gives a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the AMP group as at 31 December 2021 and of the group's financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2021, except for the effect of a limitation on their ability to obtain sufficient audit evidence on the equity accounted results of AMP's investment in China Life Pension Company (CLPC) as they are still in the process of being audited by their auditor. This has resulted in a qualification to the audit opinion. A copy of their audit report is included in the attached Directors' Report and Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

i

Limited AMP its and Appendix subsidiaries 4E

ii

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

Changes in controlled entities during the year ended 31 December 2021

Date control

Gained

Lost

Name of the entity

over entity

over entity

A.C.N. 655 220 670 Pty Limited

10-Nov-21

AMP Capital Investors Infra Debt Asia No.2 (GP) S.à r.l.

14-Sep-21

AMP Capital Private Markets NZ Limited

05-Jul-21

Capital Private Wealth Pty Ltd

20-May-21

Advisory Group Pty Limited

14-Sep-21

AMP Insurance Investment Holdings Pty Limited

24-Feb-21

AMP Administration (NZ) Limited

19-Nov-21

AMP Capital Equity Volatility Premium Fund Class C

03-Nov-21

AMP Capital Global Long Term Alpha Fund

06-Apr-21

AMP Capital Global Long Term Alpha GP Limited

30-Sep-21

AMP GBS Limited

07-Jul-21

AMP Warringah Mall Pty Limited

02-Dec-21

Australian Financial Risk Management (Queensland) Pty Ltd

02-Sep-21

Capital Private Wealth Pty Ltd

03-Dec-21

Cavendish Superannuation Holdings Pty Ltd

23-Apr-21

Exford Pty Ltd

16-Sep-21

Foundation Wealth Advisers Pty Limited

31-Mar-21

Genesys Holdings Pty Ltd

27-Jan-21

Genesys Kew Pty Ltd

27-Jan-21

Intelligent Property Services Pty Ltd

03-Dec-21

ipac Portfolio Management Limited

20-Sep-21

ipac Securities Limited

03-Dec-21

Justsuper Pty Ltd

15-Dec-21

Lindwall Group Pty Ltd

03-Dec-21

Macarthur Financial Planning Pty. Limited

03-Dec-21

MoneyBrilliant Pty Ltd

10-Dec-21

PSK Financial Services 25 Pty Limited

03-Dec-21

PSK Financial Services Group Pty Ltd

03-Dec-21

QQT Investment 2 Pty Limited

02-Jul-21

Stature Wealth Management Pty. Ltd.

03-Dec-21

Strategic Wealth Solutions Pty Limited

03-Dec-21

TM Securities Pty Ltd

01-Aug-21

Trenthills Financial Services Pty Limited

27-Jan-21

Wainscott Financial Planning And Advice Pty Ltd

13-Aug-21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

