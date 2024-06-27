Ms George has been a Director of the AMP Foundation since March 2022. She succeeds Professor Peter Shergold AC, who has been the Chair of the AMP Foundation since 2018.

The AMP Foundation is one of Australia's oldest and largest corporate foundations helping individuals and social enterprises create positive impact.

For more than 30 years, the AMP Foundation has financially supported a wide diversity of community-based organisations that help those in need - providing over $111 million in grants since 1992.

The last 12 months saw more than $4 million granted by the AMP Foundation with almost 1000 people positively impacted, including the two 30th anniversary grants of $1 million to Global Sisters and First Australians Capital - underlining the collective impact the AMP Foundation is making together with communities across Australia.

At the same time, it has encouraged many of those who work at AMP to donate their skills, time and money to help charities and social enterprises support disadvantaged members of the community.

AMP Foundation Chief Executive Officer Nicola Stokes welcomed Ms George's appointment and thanked Professor Shergold for his outstanding contribution to the Foundation and the not-for-profit sector in Australia.

"The AMP Foundation and AMP recognise our shared responsibility of creating sustainable social impact, with the aim of helping everyone in our community to thrive.

"We are extremely grateful to Professor Shergold for his dedication and service to the AMP Foundation as Chair over the past six years. He has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction and impact of the Foundation, as well as championing a culture of giving and volunteering across AMP.

"His leadership saw AMP Foundation invest in Australia's first social impact bond and help fund the establishment of Social Ventures Australia (SVA) and Centre for Social Impact (CSI), who in turn have charted a path for a strong and sustainable sector.

"I am delighted that Alexis has accepted the invitation to become the Chair of the AMP Foundation. Over the past two and a half years on the AMP Foundation Board, Alexis has proven to be a passionate and visionary leader who shares our belief in the power of philanthropy to create positive change.

"Alexis' focus will be on the individual, the community and lifelong giving which she demonstrates in her own life by being a Lifeline counsellor for over nine years as well as her unwavering commitment to giving her time, energy and money to several important charities in the community, who are meaningful to her and her family."

"I am honoured to accept the role of Chair of AMP Foundation, which has a proud legacy of supporting the Australian community and making a positive and meaningful difference to the lives of many Australians.

"I look forward to working with Nicola and the board to further extend and deepen the impact of the AMP Foundation and I'm excited by what more we can achieve in the years to come."