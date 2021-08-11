Log in
    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/11
1.08 AUD   +1.41%
AMP : Australia's AMP posts 57% rise in first-half profit

08/11/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday its first-half underlying profit rose 57%, helped by stronger AMP Bank earnings and investment income from Group Office division, though the company did not declare an interim dividend.

Underlying net profit after tax from the company's retained businesses rose to A$181 million ($133.40 million), from A$115 million reported a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3569 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 441 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2021 188 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2021 22 911 M 16 893 M 16 893 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 3 525 M 2 600 M 2 599 M
EV / Sales 2021 60,0x
EV / Sales 2022 59,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float 89,5%
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,08 AUD
Average target price 1,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Managers and Directors
Alexis George Chief Executive Officer
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED-30.77%2 553
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC44.07%12 162
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY8.16%8 769
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD34.09%2 124
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED125.49%2 073
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.9.34%1 946