    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
AMP : Australian wealth manager AMP to revamp financial advice model

07/25/2021 | 11:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The head office building of AMP Ltd is seen in central Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd said on Monday it would move to a new form of financial advice model for clients, marking a shift in the troubled wealth manager's advice operations as it embarks on a demerger from its infrastructure and property units.

The move comes after AMP decided in April to spin off its asset management arm's private markets business and focus on its wealth management units following U.S.-based Ares Management Corp's failed bid to buy the whole company.

Under the new model, AMP will introduce a fresh service and fee structure for its advisers and stop owning client relationships. It will instead release "institutional ownership from AMP Financial Planning to advisers", it said.

AMP will also conclude arrangements that allowed it to buy back client books from licensed financial planners from the end of this year, after the securities regulator began investigation into an alleged fees-for-no-service conduct by its financial planning unit.

"The new model releases institutional ownership. Buyback arrangements will also cease, with advisers having between now and the end of the year to make the decision to leave the network under their existing arrangements," said Matt Lawler, managing director of Advice at AMP.

The embattled wealth manager will phase in a new "service proposition and fee model for advice practices" for its clients between January 2022 and January 2023, it said.

(This story has corrected third paragraph to say AMP will introduce a new service and fee structure for advisers, not clients)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 436 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2021 196 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 22 911 M 16 845 M 16 845 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 3 558 M 2 622 M 2 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 60,8x
EV / Sales 2022 59,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,09 AUD
Average target price 1,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED-30.13%2 968
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC34.63%11 214
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY5.79%8 928
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED6.62%2 180
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD22.73%2 149
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.38%1 885