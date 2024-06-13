AMP Bank has today announced a new partnership with leading legal services provider MSA National to provide mortgage documentation and settlement services.

The announcement follows AMP Bank's new partnership with Simpology, with both technology platforms to be fully integrated to ensure an optimal home loan experience for brokers and their customers.

"Our new partnership with MSA National and its integration with Simpology's technology will transform our loan origination process and equip brokers with a market-leading home loan experience, providing faster time to receive loan documents, superior visibility through the application process, and greater certainty from submission to settlement.

"Brokers are essential to the home loan ecosystem and in achieving great loan outcomes for customers, and we're committed to partnering with leading technology providers to offer them a seamless experience."

"We've actively sought feedback from the broker community in selecting to partner with both MSA National and Simpology, and we're excited to also transform the settlement experience for them. "We'll be piloting the new integrated solution in Q4 2024, with the full launch expected in Q2 2025."

Loan documents issued in 90 seconds, including multiple security applications

True file ownership with clear communication on file status and what is outstanding

All loan agreements sent via DocuSign

Ability to see status of all MSA National deals in their LoanTrak portal

Superior guidance and support during the home loan journey

Full visibility of their loan process via OnTrak portal accessible by QR code once documents are issued

Key information on the settlement of their loan delivered via video, explaining the process to settlement and highlighting key information requirements

Individual document re-issuance will help mitigate errors during document signing, and

Real-time payments and BPAY for disbursements will allow liabilities to be paid out directly by MSA National.

"From our first meeting with the AMP and Simpology teams, it was clear that we share a common vision and transformation roadmap.

"Together we aim to provide a highly automated process by leveraging MSA's digital products and MSA's file ownership model which gives customers and brokers a single point of contact. This blend of technology and personal touch aims to deliver unprecedented turnaround times with care."

AMP Bank is a leading Australian bank, providing a range of banking solutions including home loans, deposits, and transaction banking. AMP Bank is committed to helping brokers and their customers achieve their financial goals through innovative products and dedicated service.

MSA National is Australia's largest material supplier of mortgage documentation and settlement services, and is an award-winning and recognised leader in automation and digital products that facilitate service excellence. Their customer care is widely accepted as the best in the industry, consistently ranking #1 in NPS and #1 across all PEXA metrics.

The product issuer and credit provider is AMP Bank Limited ABN 15 081 596 009, AFSL and Australian credit licence 234517