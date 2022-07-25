Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  AMP Limited
  News
  Summary
    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:18 2022-07-25 am EDT
1.060 AUD   -0.47%
01:24aAMP : Executive Committee visit Sydney contact centre
PU
07/19Update on AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund
AQ
07/06AMP : Lisa Sorgini appointed AMP's General Manager Wealth Distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMP : Executive Committee visit Sydney contact centre

07/25/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Here at AMP, our contact centres are the frontline for how we support our valued customers.

We know that at times it can be tricky finding answers quickly. That's why we're committed to continually improving the experience for customers who pick up the phone, or jump online, to contact AMP.

Recently, our Executive Committee visited the AMP contact centre at Parramatta, in the heart of Western Sydney. Our leaders sat down with the teams who speak directly to customers and shadowed them as they handled everyday banking and superannuation questions.

For more information on how our customers can contact AMP, visit our website.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 672 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net income 2022 35,7 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net Debt 2022 24 806 M 17 246 M 17 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,6x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 3 476 M 2 417 M 2 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
EV / Sales 2023 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 826
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,07 AUD
Average target price 1,17 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexis George Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Felicia Trewin Chief Technology Officer
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED5.45%2 417
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.79%95 658
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.86%75 655
BLACKSTONE INC.-25.47%68 126
UBS GROUP AG-3.01%55 482
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.45%34 522