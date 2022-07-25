AMP : Executive Committee visit Sydney contact centre

Here at AMP, our contact centres are the frontline for how we support our valued customers.
We know that at times it can be tricky finding answers quickly. That's why we're committed to continually improving the experience for customers who pick up the phone, or jump online, to contact AMP.
Recently, our Executive Committee visited the AMP contact centre at Parramatta, in the heart of Western Sydney. Our leaders sat down with the teams who speak directly to customers and shadowed them as they handled everyday banking and superannuation questions.
