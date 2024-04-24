The five risk-based multi-asset portfolios allow advisers to service clients with various balances and investment goals at a highly competitive rate and are available in MyNorth Super, Pension or Investment accounts.

Advisers on North can now service a younger demographic of clients seeking a flexible, diversified, and low-cost investment solution that meets their goals.

The new range is also a great option for advisers who are looking for low-cost options that deliver more transparency than a traditional managed fund.

It can be used as a standalone investment or a component of an individualised core-satellite investment solution.

According to a recent Investment Trends report 1, 15% of new client inflows into managed portfolios over the last 12 months went into index managed fund portfolios, as advisers continue to recognise managed accounts as a significant investment vehicle for providing accessible and affordable financial advice.

The Investment Trends report also shows that one of the primary reasons advisers selected North as their main managed accounts platform was because of its existing in-specie management tools2.

This means advisers can seamlessly transfer assets from one portfolio to the next, allowing them to serve multiple clients within the same family and across generations while reducing buy/sell and CGT costs.

With North's Diversified Index range, advisers can now capture low-balance accumulators who are looking to progress from a passively managed portfolio into the actively managed Index Plus (Core Satellite) portfolio as their balance grows and their investment needs become more complex.

The annual value of intergenerational wealth transfer has more than doubled since 2002 and could rise four-fold in real terms between now and 2050, as household wealth grows and the population ages3.

With 9 million Australians set to retire over the next 40 years, advisers must increasingly look at ways to help service the next generation of clients.

With its Diversified Index Managed Portfolio range, North is equipping practices with a market-leading offering that helps advisers manage intergenerational wealth transfers with ease and plan for client succession with a flexible, low-cost solution for low-balance accumulators, while also leveraging the in-specie asset transfer benefits.

With exposure to nine sectors including Emerging Market Equities, Australian and International Property and Global Listed Infrastructure, the range offers the potential for higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns as AMP continues to invest in choice and optionality for advisers.

"We're excited to be growing our range of managed portfolios. Yes, the price point is an attractive feature of Diversified Index, however this product is really about enabling advisers to provide and construct the most robust investment solutions for their clients.

"There are always going to be clients that either require or prefer a low-cost solution. Equally, there is a considerable number of clients suited to a more bespoke and sophisticated investment solution where a mix of low-cost 'core' and higher cost 'satellite' components represent the optimal solution. Diversified Index is designed to play a role in all of those situations."

"What makes this passive investment offering unique to North is that the single sector building blocks are portable across other North managed portfolio solutions, enabling low friction transitioning as clients' investment needs evolve."

"That's what makes it a compelling investment journey solution which reaps ongoing benefits over time in the form of taxation and convenience."

"Our mission at North is simple, helping to make North the platform of choice for more advisers because of its breadth of features, functionality and ease of use."

"Advisers are increasingly looking for ways to service a broader pool of younger clients and we're pleased to be giving them the support they need with an exciting new range aimed at low balance accumulators."

"With older Australians expected to pass on $3.5 trillion in inheritances by 2050, we're passionate about helping advisers support this critical intergenerational wealth leap by helping them capture the clients of tomorrow."

"We are also continuing to expand North's investment menu over the coming months to give advisers the very best in range, flexibility and seamless on-platform experience."

[1] Source: January 2023 Managed Accounts Report (p30)

[2] Source: January 2023 Managed Accounts Report (p117 and 127)

[3] Source: Wealth transfers and their economic effects (p28). Australian Government Productivity Commission, 7 December 2021