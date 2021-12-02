AMP : North launches new ESG and tech investment options as MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolios given 4-Star ‘Superior' rating

North, one of Australia's leading investment platforms, has added a further 12 ESG focused investment options and eight new technology and innovation-based investments to its investment menu.

In total, North has added 65 investment options, including 44 exchange traded funds (ETFs), to its menu during October and November as it continues to deliver on its commitment of strengthening and broadening investment choice. All new investments are carefully screened and reviewed for quality and align to emerging investment trends and the evolving needs of clients and advisers.

The eight new technology-based investment options reflect growing appetite among advisers and their clients for exposure to industries such as artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and battery technology.

North's investment menu expansion also includes 23 new equity managed portfolios, now available to advisers and clients.

4-Star investment rating

The investment menu expansion comes as the platform's MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolios received a 4-Star 'Superior' investment rating from research firm SQM Research, determining the portfolios as high investment grade.

The firm examines a range of criteria, including investment process and portfolio construction, corporate governance and business strategy, management and people, product features and quantitative analysis. The rating will provide confidence to advisers and their clients that the managed portfolios, the first of their kind to be offered in the Australian market, are a high-quality ESG-based investment choice.

AMP Director of Platforms Edwina Maloney, said:

"We're pleased to have added another 60-plus options to North's investment menu, which we'll continue to broaden with high-quality, contemporary offers from the industry's leading investment managers.

"In total, we've added more than 140 options to North's investment menu during 2021, including a wholesale increase in the number of exchange traded funds, across multiple assets classes.

"As investment markets and client needs change and evolve, the North team will work closely with advisers to understand what their clients most value.

"SQM Research's 4-Star rating of our unique MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolios is also strong validation of its ESG credentials."