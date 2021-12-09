Log in
AMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem

12/09/2021 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Company Secretary

AMP Limited

ABN: 49 079 354 519

33 Alfred Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4134

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Email: info@amp.com.au

Web: amp.com.au

Telephone: (02) 9257 5000

Facsimile: (02) 9257 7178

09-December-2021

Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exemption

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to an exemption under Sub-section 259C(2) of the Corporations Act, AMP Limited advises its current interest in shares of AMP Ltd.

Marissa Bendyk

Company Secretary, AMP Limited

AMP Ltd

ABN 49 079 354 519

Voting Power
Persons' votes
Persons' votes
Previous Notice
Voting Power
Present Notice

Corporations Act 2001

Subsection 259C(2) Exemption

To:

AMP Ltd

ACN/ARSN:

079 354 519

Shareholder:

AMP Limited (ACN 079 354 519) and its related bodies corporate.

Notice Date:

08-Dec-2021

1. Previous Notice

Particulars of the shareholders' previous notice under sub-section 259C(2) exemption was given on:

The previous notice was given to the company on:

25-Nov-2021

only

24-Nov-2021

The previous notice was dated:

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in the company to which the shareholder has an interest in or derivative exposure to, when last required and when now required to give notice, are:

Class of securities

Ordinary Share

51,911,816

1.59%

51,913,498

1.59%

3. Change in interest and derivative exposure

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, the interests of the substantial holder in, or derivative exposure to voting shares

ince the shareholder was last required to give a notice are:

See Annexure 'A'

4. Present interest and derivative exposure

useParticulars of each interest in voting shares which the shareholder is entitled after the change are:

personal

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Person's votes affected

AMP Capital Investors Limited, either

In its capacity as investment manager

for various superannuation funds,

institutional investor portfolios and

unit trusts or is legal and beneficial

Ordinary Share: 28,527,351

28,527,351

AMP Capital Investors Limited

owner of the shares and has the

power to exercise, or control the

exercise of, a right to vote attached to

the securities and has the power to

dispose of, or control the exercise of

a power to dispose of, the securities.

In its capacity as investment manager

for various superannuation funds,

institutional investor portfolios and

unit trusts or as the responsible entity

for registered and unregistered

Ordinary Share: 8,239,078

8,239,078

For

ipac Asset Management Limited

managed investment schemes, has

the power to exercise, or control the

exercise of, a right to vote attached to

the securities and has the power to

dispose of , or control the exercise of

a dispose of, the securities.

N.M. Superannuation Proprietary

N.M. Superannuation Proprietary

Limited is legal and beneficial owner

of the shares and has the power to

Ordinary Share: 6,538,069

6,538,069

Limited

exercise the right to vote and to

dispose of the shares.

AMP Limited has rights to control the

disposal of, and a net economic

exposure to, the shares, which are

held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited

AMP Limited

as trustee of the AMP Employee

Ordinary Share: 6,725,259

6,725,259

Share Trust (Trustee). AMP Limited

(Trust Plans including SSP)

shares held by the Trustee are held

on trust solely for the benefit of

participants in employee incentive

plans administered by AMP Limited or

any of its related bodies corporate.

only

AMP Limited has rights to control the

disposal of the shares, which are held

by participants in an employee

AMP Limited

incentive plan administered by AMP

Ordinary Share: 1,190,439

1,190,439

($1K Plan and restricted shares)

Limited. Under the terms of the

incentive plan, the shares are held

subject to a restriction on transfer for

a specified period.

use

AMP Wealth Management New

AMP Wealth Management New

Zealand Limited is the legal and

beneficial owner of the shares, and

Ordinary Share: 693,302

693,302

Zealand Limited

has the power to exercise the right to

vote and to dispose of the shares

personalFor

5. Change in controlled entities

The persons who have become controlled entities of, or ceased to be controlled entities of the shareholder in relation to voting shares

in the company are:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of Association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

AMP Capital Investors Limited

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited

Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street, Abbotsford

VIC 3067

AMP Wealth Management New Zealand Limited

Level 19, AMP Centre, 29 CustomsStreetWest,Auckland,

New Zealand, 1140

ipac Asset Management Limited

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000

N.M. Superannuation Proprietary Limited

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Annexure 'A'

Security:

AMP Ltd

Effective Date: 08-Dec-2021

onlyDate of change

07-Dec-2021

08-Dec-2021

use26-Nov-202130-Nov-2021

personal4-Dec-20216-Dec-2021

8-Dec-2021

For30-Nov-202130-Nov-2021

6-Dec-2021

Person whose relevant

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number of shares affected

Persons' vote affected

interest changed

relation to change

AMP Capital Investors

Share disposal

$-29,113.91

-31,656

-31,656

Limited

AMP Capital Investors

Share disposal

$-5,935.11

-6,284

-6,284

Limited

Release of shares

from restriction on

n/a

-838

-838

AMP Limited

transfer under

employee incentive

plan

Share acquisition by

$188,379.72

AMP Limited

trustee of AMP

184,686

184,686

Employee Share

Release of shares

AMP Capital Investors

from restriction on

n/a

-9639

-9639

transfer under

Limited

employee incentive

plan

AMP Capital Investors

Release of shares

n/a

from AMP Employee

-63720

-63720

Limited

Share Trust

Release of shares

AMP Capital Investors

from restriction on

n/a

-6233

-6233

transfer under

Limited

employee incentive

plan

AMP Wealth Management

Share disposal

$-9206.56

-8897

-8897

New Zealand Limited

AMP Wealth Management

Share disposal

$-26,708.70

-26,700

-26,700

New Zealand Limited

AMP Wealth Management

Share disposal

$-27,628.97

-29,037

-29,037

New Zealand Limited

AMP Related Body Corporate Report

Company Name

Company number

Country

255 George Street Investment A Pty Ltd

064 751 471

Australia

only

35 Ocean Keys Pty Limited

122 848 917

Australia

A.M.P. Custodian Services (N.Z.) Limited

312763

New Zealand

Abbey Capital Real Estate Pty Limited

063 958 341

Australia

ACN 154 462 334 Pty Limited

154 462 334

Australia

ACPP Industrial Pty Limited

108 662 022

Australia

ACPP Office Pty Limited

108 662 031

Australia

ACPP Retail Pty Limited

108 662 013

Australia

use

ACRT Finance Pty Limited

630 366 068

Australia

AdviceFirst Limited

2104026

New Zealand

Advisory Group Pty Limited

003 824 333

Australia

Aged Care Investment Services No. 1 Pty Limited

086 801 041

Australia

Aged Care Investment Services No. 2 Pty Limited

082 747 313

Australia

Allmarg Corporation Limited

980668

New Zealand

AMP Administration (NZ) Limited

5488889

New Zealand

AMP Advice Holdings Pty Ltd

608 373 217

Australia

AMP Advice South Perth Pty Ltd

635 193 752

Australia

personal

AMP Bank Limited

081 596 009

Australia

AMP Capital Advisors India Private Limited

CINU74130HR2006PTC043413

India

AMP Capital Asia Limited

1373412

Hong Kong

AMP Capital Bayfair Pty Limited

121 179 486

Australia

AMP Capital Finance (US), LLC

6801895

United States

AMP Capital Finance Limited

123 968 089

Australia

AMP Capital Funds Management Limited

159 557 721

Australia

AMP Capital Global Long Term Alpha GP Limited

369343

Cayman Islands

AMP Capital Holdings Limited

078 651 966

Australia

AMP Capital Investors (GIF GP) S.à r.l.

B192162

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (GIF II GP) S.à r.l.

B218268

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDA) Pty Limited

641 673 832

Australia

AMP Capital Investors (IDF CQP GP) S.àr.l.

B 229993

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDF II GP) S.àr.l.

B175686

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDF III GP) S.à r.l.

B198593

Luxembourg

For

AMP Capital Investors (IDF IV GP) S.àr.l.

B 228370

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDF V GP) S.ar.l.

B244670

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 3) S.à r.l.

B137831

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 5) S.à r.l.

B155992

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 6) S.à r.l.

B155993

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

B140092

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (New Zealand) Limited

461290

New Zealand

AMP Capital Investors (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

200312149D

Singapore

AMP Capital Investors (UK) Limited

5524536

United Kingdom

AMP Capital Investors (US) Limited

4846799

United States

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
