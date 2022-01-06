AMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem

Pursuant to an exemption under Sub-section 259C(2) of the Corporations Act, AMP Limited advises its current interest in shares of AMP Ltd.

Person's votes affected

7,133,565

30,507,121

6,823,848

6,822,528

1,180,653

Persons' votes

Previous Notice

Voting Power

Persons' votes

Voting Power

Present Notice

Corporations Act 2001 Subsection 259C(2) Exemption To: AMP Ltd ACN/ARSN: 079 354 519 Shareholder: AMP Limited (ACN 079 354 519) and its related bodies corporate. Notice Date: 05-Jan-2022

1. Previous Notice Particulars of the shareholders' previous notice under sub-section 259C(2) exemption was given on: The previous notice was given to the company on: 23-Dec-2021 only 22-Dec-2021 The previous notice was dated:

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in the company to which the shareholder has an interest in or derivative exposure to, when last required and when now required to give notice, are:

Class of securities

Ordinary Share 52,165,018.00 1.60% 53,161,017.00 1.63%

3. Change in interest and derivative exposure

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, the interests of the substantial holder in, or derivative exposure to voting shares since the shareholder was last required to give a notice are: