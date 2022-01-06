Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AMP Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem

01/06/2022 | 01:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Company Secretary

AMP Limited

ABN: 49 079 354 519

33 Alfred Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4134

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Email: info@amp.com.au

Web: amp.com.au

Telephone: (02) 9257 5000

Facsimile: (02) 9257 7178

06-January-2022

Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exemption

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to an exemption under Sub-section 259C(2) of the Corporations Act, AMP Limited advises its current interest in shares of AMP Ltd.

Marissa Bendyk

Company Secretary, AMP Limited

AMP Ltd

ABN 49 079 354 519

Person's votes affected
7,133,565
30,507,121
6,823,848
6,822,528
1,180,653
Persons' votes
Previous Notice
Voting Power
Persons' votes
Voting Power
Present Notice

Corporations Act 2001

Subsection 259C(2) Exemption

To:

AMP Ltd

ACN/ARSN:

079 354 519

Shareholder:

AMP Limited (ACN 079 354 519) and its related bodies corporate.

Notice Date:

05-Jan-2022

1. Previous Notice

Particulars of the shareholders' previous notice under sub-section 259C(2) exemption was given on:

The previous notice was given to the company on:

23-Dec-2021

only

22-Dec-2021

The previous notice was dated:

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in the company to which the shareholder has an interest in or derivative exposure to, when last required and when now required to give notice, are:

Class of securities

Ordinary Share

52,165,018.00

1.60%

53,161,017.00

1.63%

3. Change in interest and derivative exposure

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, the interests of the substantial holder in, or derivative exposure to voting shares since the shareholder was last required to give a notice are:

use

See Annexure 'A'

4. Present interest and derivative exposure

Particulars of each interest in voting shares which the shareholder is entitled after the change are:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

AMP Capital Investors Limited, either In its capacity as investment

manager for various superannuation funds, institutional investor

portfolios and unit trusts or is legal and beneficial owner of the

Ordinary Share: 7,133,565

AMP Capital Investors Limited

shares and has the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a

right to vote attached to the securities and has the power to

dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of, the

securities.

In its capacity as investment manager for various superannuation

funds, institutional investor portfolios and unit trusts or as the

National Mutual Funds Management

responsible entity for registered and unregistered managed

Ordinary Share: 30,507,121

investment schemes, has the power to exercise, or control the

Ltd

exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities and has the

power to dispose of , or control the exercise of a dispose of, the

securities.

personal

N.M. Superannuation Proprietary

N.M. Superannuation Proprietary Limited is legal and beneficial

owner of the shares and has the power to exercise the right to vote

Ordinary Share: 6,823,848

Limited

and to dispose of the shares.

For

AMP Limited has rights to control the disposal of, and a net

economic exposure to, the shares, which are held by CPU Share

AMP Limited

Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the AMP Employee Share Trust

Ordinary Share: 6,822,528

(Trustee). AMP Limited shares held by the Trustee are held on

(Trust Plans including SSP)

trust solely for the benefit of participants in employee incentive

plans administered by AMP Limited or any of its related bodies

corporate.

AMP Limited has rights to control the disposal of the shares, which

AMP Limited

are held by participants in an employee incentive plan administered

Ordinary Share: 1,180,653

($1K Plan and restricted shares)

by AMP Limited. Under the terms of the incentive plan, the shares

are held subject to a restriction on transfer for a specified period.

AMP Wealth Management New

AMP Wealth Management New Zealand Limited is the legal and

beneficial owner of the shares, and has the power to exercise the

Ordinary Share: 693,302

693,302

Zealand Limited

right to vote and to dispose of the shares

The persons who have become controlled entities of, or ceased to be controlled entities of the shareholder in relation to voting shares in the company are:

only

Name and ACN (if applicable)

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

AMP Capital Investors Limited

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited

AMP Wealth Management New Zealand Limited

For personal use

ipac Asset Management Limited

N.M. Superannuation Proprietary Limited

National Mutual Funds Management Ltd

Nature of Association

Address

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street, Abbotsford

VIC 3067

Level 19, AMP Centre, 29 CustomsStreetWest,Auckland,

New Zealand, 1140

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000

33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Security:

AMP Ltd

Effective Date:

05-Jan-2022

Date of change

Person whose relevant

interest changed

24-Dec-2021

National Mutual Funds

only

Management Ltd

24-Dec-2021

AMP Capital Investors

Limited

29-Dec-2021

N.M. Superannuation

Proprietary Limited

29-Dec-2021

AMP Capital Investors

Limited

30-Dec-2021

National Mutual Funds

Management Ltd

31-Dec-2021

National Mutual Funds

use

Management Ltd

31-Dec-2021

AMP Limited

31-Dec-2021

AMP Limited

For personal

05-Jan-2022

National Mutual Funds

Management Ltd

Annexure 'A'

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number of shares affected

Persons' vote affected

relation to change

Share acquisition

$3,074

3,074

3,074

Share disposal

$-3,074

-3,074

-3,074

Share acquisition

$2,271.06

2,294

2,294

Share disposal

$-2,271.06

-2,294

-2,294

Share acquisition

$854,437.02

859,452

859,452

Share acquisition

$20,182.59

20,044

20,044

Release of shares

from restriction on

n/a

-2095

-2095

transfer under

employee incentive

plan

Share acquisition by

n/a

trustee of AMP

121,543

121,543

Employee Share Trust

Share disposal

$-2,972.81

-2,945

-2,945

AMP Related Body Corporate Report

Company Name

Company number

Country

255 George Street Investment A Pty Ltd

064 751 471

Australia

only

35 Ocean Keys Pty Limited

122 848 917

Australia

A.M.P. Custodian Services (N.Z.) Limited

312763

New Zealand

Abbey Capital Real Estate Pty Limited

063 958 341

Australia

ACN 154 462 334 Pty Limited

154 462 334

Australia

ACPP Industrial Pty Limited

108 662 022

Australia

ACPP Office Pty Limited

108 662 031

Australia

ACPP Retail Pty Limited

108 662 013

Australia

use

ACRT Finance Pty Limited

630 366 068

Australia

AdviceFirst Limited

2104026

New Zealand

Advisory Group Pty Limited

003 824 333

Australia

Aged Care Investment Services No. 1 Pty Limited

086 801 041

Australia

Aged Care Investment Services No. 2 Pty Limited

082 747 313

Australia

Allmarg Corporation Limited

980668

New Zealand

AMP Administration (NZ) Limited

5488889

New Zealand

AMP Advice Holdings Pty Ltd

608 373 217

Australia

AMP Advice South Perth Pty Ltd

635 193 752

Australia

personal

AMP Bank Limited

081 596 009

Australia

AMP Capital Advisors India Private Limited

CINU74130HR2006PTC043413

India

AMP Capital Asia Limited

1373412

Hong Kong

AMP Capital Bayfair Pty Limited

121 179 486

Australia

AMP Capital Finance (US), LLC

6801895

United States

AMP Capital Finance Limited

123 968 089

Australia

AMP Capital Funds Management Limited

159 557 721

Australia

AMP Capital Global Long Term Alpha GP Limited

369343

Cayman Islands

AMP Capital Holdings Limited

078 651 966

Australia

AMP Capital Investors (GIF GP) S.à r.l.

B192162

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (GIF II GP) S.à r.l.

B218268

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDA) Pty Limited

641 673 832

Australia

AMP Capital Investors (IDF CQP GP) S.àr.l.

B 229993

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDF II GP) S.àr.l.

B175686

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDF III GP) S.à r.l.

B198593

Luxembourg

For

AMP Capital Investors (IDF IV GP) S.àr.l.

B 228370

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (IDF V GP) S.ar.l.

B244670

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 3) S.à r.l.

B137831

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 5) S.à r.l.

B155992

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 6) S.à r.l.

B155993

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

B140092

Luxembourg

AMP Capital Investors (New Zealand) Limited

461290

New Zealand

AMP Capital Investors (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

200312149D

Singapore

AMP Capital Investors (UK) Limited

5524536

United Kingdom

AMP Capital Investors (US) Limited

4846799

United States

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMP LIMITED
01:58aAMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem
PU
2021AMP-PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
AQ
2021Australian shares wind down for Christmas on a positive note
RE
2021AMP Selling Infrastructure Debt Platform for Nearly $310 Million; Shares Climb 6%
MT
2021Australian shares extend gains on bank, tech boost
RE
2021Australia's AMP to sell infrastructure debt platform to Ares for $310 mln
RE
2021AMP : PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
PU
2021AMP : Divestment of Infrastructure Debt Platform
PU
2021Australia's AMP to sell infrastructure debt platform for $310 mln
RE
2021AMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 161 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
Net income 2021 -239 M -172 M -172 M
Net Debt 2021 11 691 M 8 404 M 8 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 297 M 2 393 M 2 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,01 AUD
Average target price 1,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexis George Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED0.00%2 393
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.58%12 627
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY3.25%8 774
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-6.18%2 460
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED0.90%2 301
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-0.61%1 952