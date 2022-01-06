AMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem
01/06/2022 | 01:58am EST
Company Secretary
AMP Limited
ABN: 49 079 354 519
33 Alfred Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4134
Sydney NSW 2001 Australia
Email: info@amp.com.au
Web: amp.com.au
Telephone: (02) 9257 5000
Facsimile: (02) 9257 7178
06-January-2022
Manager
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exemption
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to an exemption under Sub-section 259C(2) of the Corporations Act, AMP Limited advises its current interest in shares of AMP Ltd.
Marissa Bendyk
Company Secretary, AMP Limited
AMP Ltd
ABN 49 079 354 519
Person's votes affected
7,133,565
30,507,121
6,823,848
6,822,528
1,180,653
Persons' votes
Previous Notice
Voting Power
Persons' votes
Voting Power
Present Notice
Corporations Act 2001
Subsection 259C(2) Exemption
To:
AMP Ltd
ACN/ARSN:
079 354 519
Shareholder:
AMP Limited (ACN 079 354 519) and its related bodies corporate.
Notice Date:
05-Jan-2022
1. Previous Notice
Particulars of the shareholders' previous notice under sub-section 259C(2) exemption was given on:
The previous notice was given to the company on:
23-Dec-2021
22-Dec-2021
The previous notice was dated:
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in the company to which the shareholder has an interest in or derivative exposure to, when last required and when now required to give notice, are:
Class of securities
Ordinary Share
52,165,018.00
1.60%
53,161,017.00
1.63%
3. Change in interest and derivative exposure
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, the interests of the substantial holder in, or derivative exposure to voting shares since the shareholder was last required to give a notice are:
See Annexure 'A'
4. Present interest and derivative exposure
Particulars of each interest in voting shares which the shareholder is entitled after the change are:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
AMP Capital Investors Limited, either In its capacity as investment
manager for various superannuation funds, institutional investor
portfolios and unit trusts or is legal and beneficial owner of the
Ordinary Share: 7,133,565
AMP Capital Investors Limited
shares and has the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a
right to vote attached to the securities and has the power to
dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of, the
securities.
In its capacity as investment manager for various superannuation
funds, institutional investor portfolios and unit trusts or as the
National Mutual Funds Management
responsible entity for registered and unregistered managed
Ordinary Share: 30,507,121
investment schemes, has the power to exercise, or control the
Ltd
exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities and has the
power to dispose of , or control the exercise of a dispose of, the
securities.
N.M. Superannuation Proprietary
N.M. Superannuation Proprietary Limited is legal and beneficial
owner of the shares and has the power to exercise the right to vote
Ordinary Share: 6,823,848
Limited
and to dispose of the shares.
AMP Limited has rights to control the disposal of, and a net
economic exposure to, the shares, which are held by CPU Share
AMP Limited
Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the AMP Employee Share Trust
Ordinary Share: 6,822,528
(Trustee). AMP Limited shares held by the Trustee are held on
(Trust Plans including SSP)
trust solely for the benefit of participants in employee incentive
plans administered by AMP Limited or any of its related bodies
corporate.
AMP Limited has rights to control the disposal of the shares, which
AMP Limited
are held by participants in an employee incentive plan administered
Ordinary Share: 1,180,653
($1K Plan and restricted shares)
by AMP Limited. Under the terms of the incentive plan, the shares
are held subject to a restriction on transfer for a specified period.
AMP Wealth Management New
AMP Wealth Management New Zealand Limited is the legal and
beneficial owner of the shares, and has the power to exercise the
Ordinary Share: 693,302
693,302
Zealand Limited
right to vote and to dispose of the shares
The persons who have become controlled entities of, or ceased to be controlled entities of the shareholder in relation to voting shares in the company are:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
AMP Capital Investors Limited
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited
AMP Wealth Management New Zealand Limited
ipac Asset Management Limited
N.M. Superannuation Proprietary Limited
National Mutual Funds Management Ltd
Nature of Association
Address
33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street, Abbotsford
VIC 3067
Level 19, AMP Centre, 29 CustomsStreetWest,Auckland,
New Zealand, 1140
33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000
33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000
33 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Security:
AMP Ltd
Effective Date:
05-Jan-2022
Date of change
Person whose relevant
interest changed
24-Dec-2021
National Mutual Funds
Management Ltd
24-Dec-2021
AMP Capital Investors
Limited
29-Dec-2021
N.M. Superannuation
Proprietary Limited
29-Dec-2021
AMP Capital Investors
Limited
30-Dec-2021
National Mutual Funds
Management Ltd
31-Dec-2021
National Mutual Funds
Management Ltd
31-Dec-2021
AMP Limited
31-Dec-2021
AMP Limited
05-Jan-2022
National Mutual Funds
Management Ltd
Annexure 'A'
Nature of change
Consideration given in
Class and number of shares affected
Persons' vote affected
relation to change
Share acquisition
$3,074
3,074
3,074
Share disposal
$-3,074
-3,074
-3,074
Share acquisition
$2,271.06
2,294
2,294
Share disposal
$-2,271.06
-2,294
-2,294
Share acquisition
$854,437.02
859,452
859,452
Share acquisition
$20,182.59
20,044
20,044
Release of shares
from restriction on
n/a
-2095
-2095
transfer under
employee incentive
plan
Share acquisition by
n/a
trustee of AMP
121,543
121,543
Employee Share Trust
Share disposal
$-2,972.81
-2,945
-2,945
AMP Related Body Corporate Report
Company Name
Company number
Country
255 George Street Investment A Pty Ltd
064 751 471
Australia
35 Ocean Keys Pty Limited
122 848 917
Australia
A.M.P. Custodian Services (N.Z.) Limited
312763
New Zealand
Abbey Capital Real Estate Pty Limited
063 958 341
Australia
ACN 154 462 334 Pty Limited
154 462 334
Australia
ACPP Industrial Pty Limited
108 662 022
Australia
ACPP Office Pty Limited
108 662 031
Australia
ACPP Retail Pty Limited
108 662 013
Australia
ACRT Finance Pty Limited
630 366 068
Australia
AdviceFirst Limited
2104026
New Zealand
Advisory Group Pty Limited
003 824 333
Australia
Aged Care Investment Services No. 1 Pty Limited
086 801 041
Australia
Aged Care Investment Services No. 2 Pty Limited
082 747 313
Australia
Allmarg Corporation Limited
980668
New Zealand
AMP Administration (NZ) Limited
5488889
New Zealand
AMP Advice Holdings Pty Ltd
608 373 217
Australia
AMP Advice South Perth Pty Ltd
635 193 752
Australia
AMP Bank Limited
081 596 009
Australia
AMP Capital Advisors India Private Limited
CINU74130HR2006PTC043413
India
AMP Capital Asia Limited
1373412
Hong Kong
AMP Capital Bayfair Pty Limited
121 179 486
Australia
AMP Capital Finance (US), LLC
6801895
United States
AMP Capital Finance Limited
123 968 089
Australia
AMP Capital Funds Management Limited
159 557 721
Australia
AMP Capital Global Long Term Alpha GP Limited
369343
Cayman Islands
AMP Capital Holdings Limited
078 651 966
Australia
AMP Capital Investors (GIF GP) S.à r.l.
B192162
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (GIF II GP) S.à r.l.
B218268
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (IDA) Pty Limited
641 673 832
Australia
AMP Capital Investors (IDF CQP GP) S.àr.l.
B 229993
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (IDF II GP) S.àr.l.
B175686
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (IDF III GP) S.à r.l.
B198593
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (IDF IV GP) S.àr.l.
B 228370
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (IDF V GP) S.ar.l.
B244670
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 3) S.à r.l.
B137831
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 5) S.à r.l.
B155992
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg No. 6) S.à r.l.
B155993
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
B140092
Luxembourg
AMP Capital Investors (New Zealand) Limited
461290
New Zealand
AMP Capital Investors (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
200312149D
Singapore
AMP Capital Investors (UK) Limited
5524536
United Kingdom
AMP Capital Investors (US) Limited
4846799
United States
