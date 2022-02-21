Log in
    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 12:10:05 am
1.025 AUD   +0.49%
AMP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AMP
PU
AMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem
PU
AMP-Divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform completes
AQ
AMP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AMP

02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

AMP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday February 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred Issue date

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AMP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

49079354519

1.3

ASX issuer code

AMP

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

AMPAB : RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

AMP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,662,484

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

52,000

David Cullen

David Cullen

56,000

James Gladstone Georgeson

James Gladstone Georgeson

37,280

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

17/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities 0

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
