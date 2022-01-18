Log in
AMP : Stuart Eliot appointed Head of Portfolio Management for AMP's Multi-Asset Group

01/18/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AMP today announces Stuart Eliot's appointment as Head of Portfolio Management for its Multi-Asset Group (MAG), effective early April 2022.

Working closely with AMP's Chief Investment Officer, Anna Shelley, Stuart will oversee portfolio construction and asset allocation across MAG's investment portfolio.

With more than A$104.8 billion in multi-asset funds under management at 30 September 2021, the MAG team is responsible for investment management for institutional clients and AMP's superannuation funds, including its MySuper Lifecyle options. The MAG team delivered investment returns as high as 23.8 per cent for MySuper members last financial year.

Stuart will join AMP from Pendal Group, where he is Senior Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Investments. His announcement follows other recent appointments to the MAG team, including Gavin Mork as Head of Private Markets and Duy To as Head of Public Markets, both highly experienced investment professionals.

AMP's Chief Investment Officer Anna Shelley said:

"Stuart is a proven investment manager with more than 30 years of experience, and a key addition to MAG, a team of experienced investment professionals.

"With the transfer of the MAG investment team from AMP Capital to AMP's Wealth Management business successfully completed as planned, we have a strong team in place, focused on delivering high-quality products and strong investment outcomes for clients, including for AMP's almost one million super members."

About Stuart Eliot

Stuart joins AMP from Pendal Group where he has been Senior Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Investments since 2016, and previously Portfolio Manager, Diversified Funds since 2009. In these roles he was responsible for portfolio construction, asset allocation, portfolio monitoring and investment research, including a focus on responsible investing. Prior to joining Pendal, Stuart held senior investment banking and research roles at UBS.

About MAG

The Multi-Asset Group has provided innovative multi-asset investment solutions for investors for more than 40 years and comprises a core team of highly experienced investment professionals with specialist expertise in economic analysis, asset allocation, portfolio and risk management and manager selection. The team includes highly experienced and respected investment professionals, including AMP's long-standing Chief Economist Shane Oliver.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 159 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
Net income 2021 -239 M -172 M -172 M
Net Debt 2021 11 691 M 8 396 M 8 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 150 M 2 262 M 2 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
EV / Sales 2022 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float -
