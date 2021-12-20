AMP : announces delisting from the NZX Main Board

AMP Limited today announces it will move to a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in February 2022 and accordingly delist from the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) Main Board.

The delisting will support the simplification of AMP's shareholder administration ahead of the planned demerger of its Private Markets business in the first half of 2022. The delisting reflects the smaller number, and lower level of holdings of AMP shareholders on the New Zealand Exchange, following greater accessibility of the ASX to New Zealand-based shareholders.

Shareholders registered on the New Zealand Exchange will be sent the linked communication by email or post outlining the NZX delisting process. Shareholders do not need to take any action to facilitate the transfer of their holdings to the Australian register. New Zealand shareholders will still be able to trade AMP shares through any New Zealand stockbroker who can facilitate trading through the ASX.

NZX Regulation Limited, a separate and independently governed entity delegated to undertake NZX's regulatory functions, has approved the delisting, subject to AMP meeting certain customary conditions.