    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMP : announces delisting from the NZX Main Board

12/20/2021 | 05:50pm EST
AMP Limited today announces it will move to a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in February 2022 and accordingly delist from the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) Main Board.

The delisting will support the simplification of AMP's shareholder administration ahead of the planned demerger of its Private Markets business in the first half of 2022. The delisting reflects the smaller number, and lower level of holdings of AMP shareholders on the New Zealand Exchange, following greater accessibility of the ASX to New Zealand-based shareholders.

Shareholders registered on the New Zealand Exchange will be sent the linked communication by email or post outlining the NZX delisting process. Shareholders do not need to take any action to facilitate the transfer of their holdings to the Australian register. New Zealand shareholders will still be able to trade AMP shares through any New Zealand stockbroker who can facilitate trading through the ASX.

NZX Regulation Limited, a separate and independently governed entity delegated to undertake NZX's regulatory functions, has approved the delisting, subject to AMP meeting certain customary conditions.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMP LIMITED
05:50pAMP : announces delisting from the NZX Main Board
PU
12/19AMP : Capital Shopping Centre Fund, UniSuper, Cbus Property and AMP Capital consolidate re..
PU
12/16AMP : North's managed portfolios pass A$4bn in AUM
PU
12/16AMP Limited Announces Estimated Ordinary Distribution of AMPPB - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.50% ..
CI
12/14AMP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AMP
PU
12/09AMP : Notice Pursuant to Corporations Act Sub-section 259C(2) Exem
PU
12/08AMP : Update on AMP Small Shareholding Sale Facility
PU
12/07Westpac Banking Corporation agreed to acquire MoneyBrilliant Pty Ltd from AMP Limited a..
CI
12/06AMP : announces sale of MoneyBrilliant
PU
12/03AMP : Capital secures major Australian Tax Office lease in Sydney CBD
PU
Analyst Recommendations on AMP LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 2 161 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
Net income 2021 -239 M -170 M -170 M
Net Debt 2021 11 691 M 8 311 M 8 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 003 M 2 137 M 2 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales 2022 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float 94,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,92 AUD
Average target price 1,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexis George Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED-41.03%2 114
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC42.48%11 543
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY4.96%8 412
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.0.20%2 387
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED116.48%2 062
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.51%1 931