Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AMP Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/23
1.09 AUD   +0.46%
05:58pAMP : announces new contemporary advice service model
PU
07/16AMP : Corporate Regulator Drops Case Against AMP's Fee for No Services Practice
MT
07/15AMP : responds to ASIC announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMP : announces new contemporary advice service model

07/25/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AMP Limited today announced the introduction of a new service model with its aligned advice network, marking a new era for financial advice at AMP.

The new model further prioritises clients with AMP providing services to advisers which support the delivery of quality advice, improve practice efficiency and help advisers grow their businesses.

Developed in collaboration with AMP adviser associations, the new model will be progressively introduced, giving advisers increased choice, flexibility, and transparency with how they partner with AMP and how they continue to operate their business.

The contemporary approach includes three key components:

  • A new service proposition and fee model for advice practices, which has been competitively benchmarked against the industry and reflects the services offered. It includes a set of core services as well as user pay services. The new fee model will be phased in from 1 January 2022 to 1 January 2023.
  • The release of institutional ownership of clients from AMP Financial Planning to advisers, with the ability to transfer clients out of the AMP network. This change will take effect from 1 January 2022.
  • The conclusion of client register buy back arrangements from 31 December 2021, with practice principals able to take advantage of current terms remaining in place until this date.

While further advice practice exits are anticipated before the conclusion of buy back arrangements, AMP's current expectation is these commitments will be covered by the existing provisions and capital allowances as part of its Buyer of Last Resort program.

Managing Director Advice, Matt Lawler said:

'These changes represent a new value proposition to our financial advisers, one that is centred around us being a professional services provider to quality financial advice practices. Today's announcement is another major step in the transformation of AMP's advice business. It is a new era for financial advice at AMP.

'Over the past few years we have worked with our financial adviser network to complete significant reforms, build robust and modern processes and are strengthening our compliance regime. With a lot of that hard work now embedded, it is the right time for AMP and our financial advisers to look to the future.

'We will be providing access to resources, technology and support to fulfil our two core promises to our financial advisers: to assist them to deliver a great client experience; and to support them manage and grow their business.

'The new model releases institutional ownership. Buyback arrangements will also cease, with advisers having between now and the end of the year to make the decision to leave the network under their existing arrangements.

'AMP is committed to the future of advice and building a stronger financial advice profession together. Importantly these changes recognise that the financial advisers should be in control of their business. It is their business, it is their clients and with our support we are determined to be working with our financial advisers long into the future.'

Craig Armstrong, Chair of The Advisers Association (TAA)[1] Board said:

'TAA has worked with the new management team in AMP Australia to progress the new services model for our members. We believe this model creates a more sustainable business model for our members staying with AMP and supports the shift to the professionalisation of the advice industry.

'Our members will now be able to focus on what they do best - delivering quality advice to their clients as well as delivering more advice to more Australians. TAA is pleased with the collaborative way that the new AMP Australia management team engaged in this process.'

Authorised for release by the Market Disclosure Committee.

[1] The Adviser Association represents both AMP Financial Planning and Hillross.

Disclaimer

AMP Limited published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMP LIMITED
05:58pAMP : announces new contemporary advice service model
PU
07/16AMP : Corporate Regulator Drops Case Against AMP's Fee for No Services Practice
MT
07/15AMP : responds to ASIC announcement
PU
07/15AMP : Royal Adelaide Hospital secures landmark Sustainability Loan
AQ
07/14AMP : Royal Adelaide Hospital secures the world's largest Sustainability Loan in..
PU
07/12AMP : North expands its managed portfolio options
PU
07/08AMP : Shane Oliver joins Simplifying Super to share his top five investment mant..
PU
07/08AMP : sells AMP Capital GEFI business to Macquarie
AQ
07/08Macquarie Asset Management Inc. entered into a binding agreement to acquire G..
CI
07/07Macquarie to buy AMP Capital's global equities and fixed income business
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 436 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2021 196 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 22 911 M 16 871 M 16 871 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 3 558 M 2 622 M 2 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 60,8x
EV / Sales 2022 59,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart AMP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,09 AUD
Average target price 1,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED-30.13%2 968
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC34.63%11 214
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY5.79%8 928
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED6.62%2 180
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD22.73%2 149
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.38%1 885