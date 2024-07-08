Estelle joins AMP from Aware Super, where she was the Actuarial Practice Lead for Member Strategy for almost four years, helping inform Aware's retirement income strategy, as well as providing internal consulting support to a wide range of business functions including retirement, finance, marketing, digital, advice, defined benefit, and policy.

In this role, Ms Liu designed and developed the algorithm for Aware's flagship hybrid retirement projection tool and introduced the Retirement Confidence Score risk metric that aims to help nudge members with appropriate retirement decisions.

Estelle Liu's background spans over a decade of experience in the superannuation sector, leading retirement income research and longevity solutions design for Mine Super and Rice Warner as well as consulting closely with one of Australia's largest superannuation funds to build its comprehensive retirement outcomes modelling engine and calculators.

As Chair of the Actuaries Institute Australia's Superannuation Projection and Disclosure Sub-Committee, she has worked closely with ASIC, Treasury and APRA on superannuation projections, dashboard and disclosure-related matters.

Reporting to AMP's Director for Retirement, Ben Hillier, Ms Liu will lead the development of financial solutions across the business to help more Australians better manage their wealth and retire with confidence. She commences on Monday 22 July.

"I'm really pleased to be welcoming both Estelle to our team as AMP continues to bolster its retirement capability with a focus on growth and retirement income innovation.

"With nine million Australians expected to retire over the next 40 years, there is a real opportunity for us to provide a unique point of differentiation by investing in our strategy and retirement expertise, as well as expanding the range of market-leading solutions that we have on offer for advisers and our customers."