AMP : supports flood-affected customers in NSW

Sean O'Malley, AMP Bank Group Executive said:

"The dangerous weather and flooding are fast-moving. With heavy rain forecast to continue, our first concern is to ensure people are keeping safe.

"We want our customers to know that we are here to support them. Should you need to access your money or support with loan repayments, our team is available to help."

AMP's disaster relief assistance program has been activated for customers and includes:

A pause in loan repayments for three months

Access to term deposits before maturity without any interest penalty

Fee waivers where a customer requires a same-day transfer of funds via SWIFT payment

To access this support, home loan customers can contact our Hardship team directly on 1300 721 862 or email AB_Credit_Services_Hardship@ampbanking.com.au to discuss the specific options that may be available to them. For more information on financial hardship, including accessing term deposits and fee waivers, customers can call us on 13 30 30, and view our dedicated support page on the AMP website.

In addition to the financial hardship measures, AMP Bank is able to refer customers to Good Shepherd to access a specialist team of financial wellbeing experts and a social worker to help customers who would benefit from specialised counselling and support during this challenging period.

For emergency help, call the State Emergency Service on 132 500, or access live updates and further information online at https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/. In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero).

This information hasn't taken your individual circumstances into account. Any application is subject to AMP Bank's approval.