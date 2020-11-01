Log in
AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/30
1.53 AUD   +19.53%
05:00pAustralia's AMP buyout offer from Ares Management valued at $4.5 billion
RE
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks
Australia's AMP buyout offer from Ares Management valued at $4.5 billion

11/01/2020 | 05:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's biggest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, adorns their head office building in Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) - Embattled Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Monday said a buyout offer from U.S.-based Ares Management Corp had an implied value of A$1.85 per share, valuing the proposal at A$6.36 billion ($4.47 billion).

The offer price represents a premium of 21% to AMP's closing price of A$1.53 on Friday, when shares had already surged after AMP announced the receipt of the offer earlier in the day.

In a brief update, the Sydney-based company said talks were at a preliminary stage between itself and Ares, and there was no certainty with regards to the price.

Ares' offer comes at a time when AMP's shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value since a public inquiry in 2018 exposed systemic wrongdoing at the company including charging fees for advice that was never given, taking insurance premiums from the accounts of dead clients, and misleading a regulator.

Earlier this year, AMP ceded its position as Australia's largest wealth manager to IOOF Holdings Ltd after its rival bought National Australia Bank Ltd's financial advisory arm.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED 19.53% 1.53 End-of-day quote.-20.10%
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION 0.36% 42.3 Delayed Quote.18.52%
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD -0.68% 2.92 End-of-day quote.-62.85%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.00% 18.6 End-of-day quote.-24.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 358 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2020 172 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 13 654 M 9 596 M 9 596 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 6,66%
Capitalization 5 255 M 3 698 M 3 693 M
EV / Sales 2020 52,8x
EV / Sales 2021 46,6x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,61 AUD
Last Close Price 1,53 AUD
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco de Ferrari Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Debra Hazelton Chairman
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrea Elizabeth Slattery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMP LIMITED-20.10%3 698
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-24.94%7 106
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-22.78%6 217
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-62.85%1 333
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-32.52%1 238
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-18.86%1 078
